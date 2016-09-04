We're fans of the adage
if it's not broken, don't fix it so, with that in mind, we return with our tried and tested Sunday morning round up of the week's most clicked articles on homify. Our Top 5, if you prefer.
As our British summer sadly starts coming to an end (*sniff*), it's time to enjoy those precious moments outside whilst the sun is shining and you don't need an umbrella and cagoule to take the dog out. Perhaps that's why four of our five most popular Ideabooks this week were garden related.
From easily avoidable mistakes to have a neater outdoor space, to stylish garden fencing, via home decorating blunders you (probably) often make, we've got a bountiful assortment of useful (and enjoyable!) tips and tricks for you.
So, enough of the intro… time to get inspired!
We know the importance of beautiful interiors: a spotless bathroom floor, a fluffy living room sofa, and kitchen countertops clean enough to eat off. That’s all fine and well, but what about those exterior spaces, such as the garden?
Yes, the garden, if you are fortunate to have one, undoubtedly also needs to look prim and proper, as it can play venue to a host of different activities—from relaxation zone and party spot to al fresco dining venue — which is exactly why you need to keep a clear head when losing yourself in garden work.
We lend a helping hand (as always) by pinpointing fourteen common errors made by most of us when it comes to garden touch ups. Let’s see what they are and, more importantly, how to avoid them.
There is something empowering and undoubtedly fun about decorating a room. Picking out colours for the walls, deciding which rugs to pick, and playing around with furniture placements – it’s like being in art class or playing house, albeit with a larger budget.
Although it can be fun, one should never forget to include a bit of planning and thinking when decorating interior (or exterior) spaces, otherwise home improvement mistakes could creep in. But fortunately you’re on homify now, and we have quite a few stylish solutions for every problem.
Thus: the six most common mistakes made when decorating a room – and how to fix them.
As much as your main focus in a garden should be the lovely plants and perfectly chosen flowers, when someone has taken the time to really think about the garden fencing they have in place, it stands out for all the right reasons.
The ideal way to box in your space, add a little privacy and really tie a theme together, any landscape architect will tell you how vital your fencing is. With that in mind, we've found some great styles for you to consider. You never know, the icing on the cake that is your garden might be waiting for you in here!
What are we supposed to do once the weather turns cooler and the nights draw in? Ignore the wonderful gardens that we've nurtured and brought into being all summer? No! We should be making sure that we include features that offer day to night, summer to winter enjoyment and that's exactly what we're going to show you today.
These gardens have been crafted by talented landscape architects to ensure that when the sun goes down, the party doesn't end. Let's take a look and see which ones you're going to use as inspiration for your own home!
Whether you have a courtyard, a balcony or a simple slither of concrete that you call your garden, we know we have some inspiration for you here.
If you're not a natural gardener, but you do want to titivate and maximise the potential of a small garden plot without investing huge sums of money, then read on. Think of us as your thrifty godmother! Seriously, some of these tips are so simple you'll wonder how you hadn't thought of them before…