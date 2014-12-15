Interior design ideas: using marble

You know the great villas of the early twentieth century, those owned by wealthy gentlemen and characterized by detailed, beautiful architecture, marble statues and glossy white floors? Today, with those great manors as our inspiration, we look at five photographs of houses that have make use of marble tiles, opting for this elegant material in the construction of bathrooms, floors or kitchens. When inserted into modernity, marble not only recalls the grace of the past, but it can also give your home a stately and elegant air.

From the geological point of view, we know that marble is a metamorphic rock composed mostly of limestone that is formed through a long process that includes high temperatures and high pressure. Its main component is calcium carbonate, which, depending on the impurities it contains, takes on different colours and specific characteristics. It is thanks to its characteristics and its beauty that this material was the main protagonist in the architecture and sculpture of ancient Roman and Greek civilization. Today we have stopped building entire buildings of marble not only because of the high cost, but also because we prefer to use it in details, especially for walls and floors, giving a touch of elegance here and there.