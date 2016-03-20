Spectacular Transformation of a Country Farmhouse

Located in idyllic, rural France just outside the city of Nantes, this traditional farmhouse turned modern home is designed to delight with country comfort. Architect Virginie Devaux has retained the property's historical, stone walls and terracotta tiled roof but completely revamped the interior with modern finishes and furnishings adding a contemporary edge to the home's traditional beginnings.
Polished concrete partitions visible from the street provide the first hint that this house has been elevated from its modest inception to a become modern masterpiece, with festive, bright colours used throughout the interior to add character and style.
Let's take a tour and examine the delicate balance between history and modernity that Devaux has managed to conjure within this stunning rural setting.
When first glimpsing the exterior of the home it's impossible to ignore the charm of a rustic farmhouse. The mixture of strong, stone walls, terracotta tiles and wooden window shutters ground the home in tradition amongst the rolling, green hills of the French countryside.
The abode appears expansive and warm and has been built to withstand the test of time. It's the perfect locale for a young family to mature and add their own history to the space and surrounding area.
This vantage gives a lovely sense of the blend of natural materials in and amongst the home, from the stoic, stone walls to the wooden window shutters and lush, green lawn of the garden.
The window shutters provide versatility to the home, inviting air and light to circulate in the warmer months whilst shielding from the sting of a chilly winter. The external façade evokes classic elegance, an element Devaux has sought to leave untouched, preferring to focus her efforts on infusing the interior with character and creativity.
Moving through to the side of the property and a perfectly laid, gravel courtyard sets the scene for rustic, outdoor entertaining. The space is furnished with an understated outdoor setting, with dark wood and metal blending into the the surrounding scene, waiting to be dressed up with a feast of fresh country produce, cheese and wine.
Upon entering the home we are immediately engulfed in a mixture of contemporary and traditional design with the burst of green on the far wall contrasting wonderfully with the pale stone sheltering the modern fireplace.
The muted tones of the polished concrete flooring and metal staircase are subtle, so as not to overwhelm the space through competition with the green feature wall. The use of metal and polished wood is prevalent throughout the dining area, with the smooth finish of the fireplace, dining chairs and table combining to produce a sleek, inviting feel.
Rotating our view we come face-to-face with an impressive kitchen, housing all the features a modern cook could wish for. Stainless steel appliances, contemporary light fittings and a 3D geometric pattern blend to create a sophisticated space.
The blue of the kitchen bench and partition continue the theme of bright, lively décor while potted herbs by the window, alongside the simplicity of the table setting, add elements of rustic charm in keeping with the home's traditional beginnings.
The use of bright colours throughout the interior of this home is an engaging design choice and represents a deliberate decision by the architect to portray a unique personality relative to the external façade.
Contemporary furnishings complete the effect with the chic leather of the couch and notes of blue in the armchair, coffee table and artwork subtly expanding the colour palate to incorporate a number of cool shades.
Nonetheless, the notion of history hasn't been forgotten with an old-school sound-system adding a hint of the past to the more modern elements of the space.
The bedroom in this beautiful farmhouse once again incorporates all the elements necessary for comfortable, modern living. The shower unit shines with fresh, white tiles; an effect repeated in the painted wooden beams of the ceiling. The surrounding grey of the space effuses a cosy atmosphere with the wooden trim and polished wooden floorboards contributing rustic appeal.
The bed appears soft and comfortable with a stainless steel stool acting as a bedside table and a hanging lamp providing lovely ambience for evening reading.
