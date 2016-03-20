Spectacular Transformation of a Country Farmhouse

Located in idyllic, rural France just outside the city of Nantes, this traditional farmhouse turned modern home is designed to delight with country comfort. Architect Virginie Devaux has retained the property's historical, stone walls and terracotta tiled roof but completely revamped the interior with modern finishes and furnishings adding a contemporary edge to the home's traditional beginnings.

Polished concrete partitions visible from the street provide the first hint that this house has been elevated from its modest inception to a become modern masterpiece, with festive, bright colours used throughout the interior to add character and style.

Let's take a tour and examine the delicate balance between history and modernity that Devaux has managed to conjure within this stunning rural setting.