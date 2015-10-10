The Stacked Boxes House

A modern villa is defined less by the size of the land on which it stands and more by its aesthetic and atmospheric appeal. So it is with this luxurious home, which was built upon a narrow, hillside plot in Austria's Klosterneuburg, but still manages to encapsulate 21st century luxury at its finest.

Designed by Viennese architect Zoran Bodrozic, the home was developed with sustainability in mind, with low energy features such as solar thermal heating for the swimming pool, thus proving that sustainability and luxury can easily combine. Best of all, any excess energy is fed back into the home heating system, potentially saving bundles throughout the yearly billing cycle!

Clean lines and an open appeal define the design aesthetic with Bodrozic managing to create a spacious feel to the home despite size limitations. Let's have a look around and admire the finished article!