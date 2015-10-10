The Stacked Boxes House

A modern villa is defined less by the size of the land on which it stands and more by its aesthetic and atmospheric appeal. So it is with this luxurious home, which was built upon a narrow, hillside plot in Austria's Klosterneuburg, but still manages to encapsulate 21st century luxury at its finest.
Designed by Viennese architect Zoran Bodrozic, the home was developed with sustainability in mind, with low energy features such as solar thermal heating for the swimming pool, thus proving that sustainability and luxury can easily combine. Best of all, any excess energy is fed back into the home heating system, potentially saving bundles throughout the yearly billing cycle!
Clean lines and an open appeal define the design aesthetic with Bodrozic managing to create a spacious feel to the home despite size limitations. Let's have a look around and admire the finished article!
The exterior of the home is modern but unassuming, blending beautifully with the neighbouring architecture. Cement walls and metal panelling convey a strong, grounded appeal, which is particularly important for a home built on an incline.
The opaque grey of the lower level provides off-street privacy, with the bright and airy upper floor perched atop to capitalise on natural light and to provide a stunning view of the surrounding area.
Moving through to the interior and we really get a sense of the true expanse of this beautiful villa. The double-story living area with panoramic views of the garden and grasslands is breathtaking as an influx of colour enlivens the space.
Furnishings are sparse and modern and the glass doors open fully to combine indoor and outdoor living. Even the black, metal staircase is trimmed with glass, allowing light to penetrate every corner of this wonderfully open abode.
On the top floor of the villa rests a sheltered terrace with beautiful views of the natural landscape. Furnishings are minimal, with another banquet table included to accommodate a relaxed meal upstairs and a lead light lamp on hand to provide ambience after sundown.
Situated between the upstairs bedrooms, the terrace is the perfect place to escape and indulge in quiet solitude or to host an intimate dinner.
Enjoy the sleek lines of the transit areas in the house, as a burnished steel staircase with glass balustrade unlocks the upper areas with modern, industrial sophistication. Warm lighting beneath the stairs soothes the bright sunlight flowing through the upper windows and the polished concrete elevator shaft provides a textural contrast to the white of the surrounding walls.
Truly every detail of this modern villa has been examined and refined, resulting in an exquisite home with aesthetic and atmospheric elements in perfect synergy.
The rear façade of the home appears equally modern but much more open than the street-side view. The garden is minimal and neatly trimmed, drawing focus to the impressive and inviting swimming pool, which is surrounded by deckchairs and an outdoor banquet table for summer entertaining.
Expansive, glazed windows invite the sunshine while protecting those dwelling inside from the worst of the cold winter and glass-trimmed balconies provide a beautiful view of the grasslands beyond.
