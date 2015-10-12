The Rustic Romance Apartment

Located right in the heart of the French city of Tours is a beautiful apartment designed by Christele Brier Architects. Nestled within the city's historic centre, this cosy home benefits from a stunning view of the town, including impressive proximity to the magnificent Tours Cathedral.
The interior of the apartment has been renovated to portray a spacious and light atmosphere, with white walls and ceilings amplifying the intake of natural light and creating a sense of visual expansion.
Rustic elements have been retained with the original flooring polished to a perfect sheen and vintage, wooden furnishings providing a sense of warmth and comfort. Nonetheless, the architects have also infused a contemporary feel that's in keeping with the necessities and and aesthetics of modern living.
New-age chairs and light fittings are interspersed with more traditional pieces and the use of bold colour contrasts, particularly in the bedrooms, enlivens the home, adding a playful depth of character.
Lets take a tour inside and admire the design of this stunning French apartment…
Perched atop the apartment building is a lovely, private courtyard from which the occupants can admire the imposing steeples of the of Tours Cathedral rising up in the distance. The slate roof and stone façade of the building evoke the history of the neighbourhood whilst colourful deckchairs and potted plants create a playful atmosphere.
Also notable from this vantage is the clever use of glass to allow natural light to filter into the home below. Skylights adorning the roof of the building and translucent tiles on the courtyard floor provide subtle but practical openings to illuminate the interior.
And as you can see, the effect is breathtaking! The master bedroom of the apartment is expansive and bright and manifests a calm, peaceful energy. The curvature of the ceiling softens the space, allowing sunlight and air to circulate with ease and the colourful wardrobe and chairs provide an uplifting, tonal contrast to the white walls.
The rustic, wooden ladder lends access to a cleverly designed storage loft, with its old-school finish reminiscent of the history of the building and surrounding neighbourhood.
One of the primary elements of this design scheme is the combination of rustic, wooden finishes with white walls and ceilings, all beautiful illuminated by soft lighting. The use of wood evokes a sense of history with the original floorboards having been polished and complemented by antique furniture, such as this beautiful wardrobe.
This view of the hallway displays these design elements in perfect harmony, with the industrial finish of the paint-stripped doors adding yet another distinctive contrast to the duality of wood and white.
The living and dining rooms in this beautiful apartment coexist in warmth and harmony with a shared space housing both important areas. The classic, wooden dining table has been modernised with transparent, perspex chairs and simple yet comfortable furnishings have been chosen for the living room.
The original ceiling beams have been painted white to aid the reflection of ambient light streaming from the windows and large, contemporary light fittings. On the far wall we can glimpse an array of picture frames decorating the living area, adding a sense of charm and character to what is doubtless a family home.
This room in the apartment has an air of romantic, bohemian charm with packed bookshelves, strewn sheet music and a bright and comfortable daybed presenting the perfect environment for relaxed creativity.
The green and red of the decorative fabrics soften the room, while the clutter of the shelves provides a homely and eclectic feel. It's the ideal playroom for young and old alike, in which children can engage and be boisterous or parents can retire to curl up with a good book.
For more ideas and inspiration about beautiful, French apartments have a look at A Dream Apartment in Paris!