The Rustic Romance Apartment

Located right in the heart of the French city of Tours is a beautiful apartment designed by Christele Brier Architects. Nestled within the city's historic centre, this cosy home benefits from a stunning view of the town, including impressive proximity to the magnificent Tours Cathedral.

The interior of the apartment has been renovated to portray a spacious and light atmosphere, with white walls and ceilings amplifying the intake of natural light and creating a sense of visual expansion.

Rustic elements have been retained with the original flooring polished to a perfect sheen and vintage, wooden furnishings providing a sense of warmth and comfort. Nonetheless, the architects have also infused a contemporary feel that's in keeping with the necessities and and aesthetics of modern living.

New-age chairs and light fittings are interspersed with more traditional pieces and the use of bold colour contrasts, particularly in the bedrooms, enlivens the home, adding a playful depth of character.

Lets take a tour inside and admire the design of this stunning French apartment…