Home spa treatments

There is something ever so gratifying about a visit to a day spa. Spending hours being pampered is a feeling we all wish we could have more often, I'm sure. These days, it is not hard to recreate this revered feeling in the home. Not only does pampering yourself feel great, it has many health benefits, ranging from stress relief, increased blood circulation, and skin cleansing, amongst others.
With this in mind, let's see how a little slice of your favourite day spa can be implemented in your house. However big or small the ways you decide to bring a spa into the home, the benefits will be profound.
Hydrotherapy is simply the use of water for the purpose of pain relief or treatment. The London Swimming Pool Company sure know the benefits of hydrotherapy, having built a number of private and commercial pools and spas for personal and commercial use, both recreational and for rehabilitation. Spas not only feel good, they can greatly benefit ones health, especially after injury. On top of increased blood circulation, the heat and jets in a spa can help those with muscle pain, back pain, and even arthritis.
The word 'spa' originated from the town in Belgium with the same name, which has been frequented by visitors for its healing springs. Some also believe the term 'spa' to be an acronym for the Latin term
Salus Per Aquam, meaning
Health Through Water. Either way, the benefits are many. If something as extravagant as the pool and spa setting in the image above isn't within your reach, a smaller timber spa such as this might be more suitable?
This wonderful teak hot tub, built by William Garvey Ltd for a home in Belgravia, London, adds a touch of nature to the spa experience, designed from a more unconventional bath material; timber.
Saunas have been used for many generations for much the same reasons as spas. They feel great, reduce stress, increase blood circulation, burn calories, help with sleep, as well as flush toxins from our body. No longer do you need to leave your home to enjoy these benefits, as in-home saunas and steam rooms become more affordable. London firm Denizen Works have built this brilliant detached sauna, perfect for those who live in the country.
There is many other elements that make a spa treatment what it is. Ignite all the senses in your spa setting at home; dim the lights, or light some candles to add a mood of relaxation, burn some essential oils, or use scented bath crystals or liquids to ignite the sense of smell. Topped off with some ambient music, you will soon realise how easy it is to create a spa setting in your very own bathroom.
If space is an issue in your home, and a spa or bath is out the equation, don't feel left out. Jets can now be installed in any shower, offering the same therapeutic benefits as regular spa jets. And, who doesn't enjoy the feeling a good shower head?
Of course, not all of us can afford a spa, sauna or steam room at home. Therefore, the next best thing would be a bath. We love this freestanding bath from Helen Green Design, offering ample space to allow the whole body to soak away the stresses of daily life.
Hopefully we've made you more aware of just how easy it is to pamper yourself at home, no matter how big your budget may be.