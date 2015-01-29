Home spa treatments

There is something ever so gratifying about a visit to a day spa. Spending hours being pampered is a feeling we all wish we could have more often, I'm sure. These days, it is not hard to recreate this revered feeling in the home. Not only does pampering yourself feel great, it has many health benefits, ranging from stress relief, increased blood circulation, and skin cleansing, amongst others.

With this in mind, let's see how a little slice of your favourite day spa can be implemented in your house. However big or small the ways you decide to bring a spa into the home, the benefits will be profound.