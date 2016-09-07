Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

17 easy ideas to make your small garden super duper

press profile homify press profile homify
El Encuentro 1, Estudio de Arquitectura Clariá & Clariá Estudio de Arquitectura Clariá & Clariá Modern garden
Loading admin actions …

A small garden can make a big impact regardless of whether you simply have a terrace, balcony or even just a little area at the front of your property. 

Landscape architects are fantastic at creating small garden solutions, so we've found some super examples to show you that will hopefully inspire you to take your outdoor space to task. Take a look and see if any of our gardening suggestions could liven up your garden and make it something to be really proud of!

1. A simple raised bed will be easy to maintain

El Encuentro 1, Estudio de Arquitectura Clariá & Clariá Estudio de Arquitectura Clariá & Clariá Modern garden
Estudio de Arquitectura Clariá &amp; Clariá

Estudio de Arquitectura Clariá & Clariá
Estudio de Arquitectura Clariá &amp; Clariá
Estudio de Arquitectura Clariá & Clariá

2. Perfectly lit pots will make a beautiful addition

Penthouse Terrace makeover, Studio Earthbox Studio Earthbox Classic style balcony, veranda & terrace
Studio Earthbox

Studio Earthbox
Studio Earthbox
Studio Earthbox

3. A self-contained Zen installation could look amazing!

Projeto Paisagismo, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern garden
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo

Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura &amp; Paisagismo
Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo

4. A vibrant colour scheme will really grab visitors' attention

Sommergarten, Pflanzenfreude.de Pflanzenfreude.de GardenPlants & flowers
Pflanzenfreude.de

Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de

5. A proportional floral display will add style in abundance

Casa Caritas No.58, ARQUIPLAN ARQUIPLAN Modern houses
ARQUIPLAN

ARQUIPLAN
ARQUIPLAN
ARQUIPLAN

6. Your fences and walls have huge potential for mounted displays

NEW Living Wall Planter, Woolly Pocket Woolly Pocket
Woolly Pocket

NEW Living Wall Planter

Woolly Pocket
Woolly Pocket
Woolly Pocket

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Gravel and decking add so much style!

Balcon Terraza Moderno, Estudio Nicolas Pierry: Diseño en Arquitectura de Paisajes & Jardines Estudio Nicolas Pierry: Diseño en Arquitectura de Paisajes & Jardines Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Estudio Nicolas Pierry: Diseño en Arquitectura de Paisajes &amp; Jardines

Estudio Nicolas Pierry: Diseño en Arquitectura de Paisajes & Jardines
Estudio Nicolas Pierry: Diseño en Arquitectura de Paisajes &amp; Jardines
Estudio Nicolas Pierry: Diseño en Arquitectura de Paisajes & Jardines

8. A bistro dining set makes for a lovely al fresco eating spot

Marylebone Courtyard Fenton Roberts Garden Design Modern garden
Fenton Roberts Garden Design

Marylebone Courtyard

Fenton Roberts Garden Design
Fenton Roberts Garden Design
Fenton Roberts Garden Design

9. Hanging crates could help you start to grow some of your own food

Bretelles de balcon, BACSAC® BACSAC® Balconies, verandas & terracesAccessories & decoration
BACSAC®

BACSAC®
BACSAC®
BACSAC®

10. A fire pit offers easy socialisation, even in colder months

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining, Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Modern garden
Bestall &amp; Co Landscape Design Ltd

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining

Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd
Bestall &amp; Co Landscape Design Ltd
Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd

11. Artistic sculptures make a huge impact in a small space

Front Garden water feature Cherry Mills Garden Design Modern garden
Cherry Mills Garden Design

Front Garden water feature

Cherry Mills Garden Design
Cherry Mills Garden Design
Cherry Mills Garden Design

12. Pretty lighting will transform a garden in an instant

Party garden in Sevenoaks, Kent, Earth Designs Earth Designs Modern garden
Earth Designs

Party garden in Sevenoaks, Kent

Earth Designs
Earth Designs
Earth Designs

13. Multi-levels will create the impression of extra space

Wood Deck Platform Steps Katherine Roper Landscape & Garden Design Modern garden
Katherine Roper Landscape &amp; Garden Design

Wood Deck Platform Steps

Katherine Roper Landscape & Garden Design
Katherine Roper Landscape &amp; Garden Design
Katherine Roper Landscape & Garden Design

14. A water feature will really add gravitas, even to a tiny garden

homify Modern garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

15. A little multifunctional wall/barbecue area is just the ticket

Buitenhaarden, De Vuurtafel De Vuurtafel GardenFire pits & barbecues
De Vuurtafel

De Vuurtafel
De Vuurtafel
De Vuurtafel

16. Some simple accessories, such as these rustic pots, will create a lovely theme

Casa Villarreal, Urban Landscape Urban Landscape Modern garden
Urban Landscape

Urban Landscape
Urban Landscape
Urban Landscape

17. Beautiful fencing will make your small garden a style haven!

NAHARRO SHOWROOM, Naharro Naharro Balconies, verandas & terracesFurniture
Naharro

Naharro
Naharro
Naharro

For more garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 19 Shrewd Ways To Protect Your Garden In Bad Weather.

15 shining examples of patio lighting
How might you make your small garden hugely appealing?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks