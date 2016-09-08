Your browser is out-of-date.

15 uniquely creative ways to use wood in your garden

press profile homify press profile homify
Taras drewniany. Realizacja w Wilkanowie koło Zielonej Góry., PHU Bortnowski PHU Bortnowski
What could be more perfect than including a myriad of natural materials out in your garden? When it comes to creating a harmonious outdoor space, gardening experts and landscape architects know that using wood is a no-brainer and we are keen to get in on the action! 

Take a look at some of the fabulous ways that we've found to add some wood to your garden and see if you might enjoy a more organic feel.

1. Decking always looks fantastic but this curved style is next level gorgeous!

Taras drewniany. Realizacja w Wilkanowie koło Zielonej Góry., PHU Bortnowski PHU Bortnowski
2. Creating an integral log store for your barbecue or chiminea looks fabulous

Morsø Forno, Heritage Morso Heritage Morso GardenFire pits & barbecues
Morsø Forno

3. For wonderful wood additions on a budget, pallet furniture is hard to beat

Garden corner unit , Pallet furniture uk Pallet furniture uk GardenFurniture
Garden corner unit

4. These log lights are the perfect balance of stylish, functional and organic

Cracked Log Lamps, Duncan Meerding Duncan Meerding GardenLighting
Cracked Log Lamps

5. A wooden terrace cover will add rustic charm in abundance to your garden

Exposed Braai The Braai Man GardenFire pits & barbecues
Exposed Braai

6. A wooden patio area will never look out of place in a pretty garden

Garden furniture Lothian Design GardenFurniture
Garden furniture

7. Small details can have a big impact too! This wooden bird box is lovely

Prism Nest Box Hen and Hammock GardenAccessories & decoration
Prism Nest Box

8. If you're feeling crafty, how about making some wooden planter boxes?

Laundry Cottage, Glen Dye, Banchory, Aberdeenshire, Roundhouse Architecture Ltd Roundhouse Architecture Ltd GardenFurniture
Laundry Cottage, Glen Dye, Banchory, Aberdeenshire

9. If your garden is a sociable spot, a wooden bar, complete with stool, would be a worthwhile investment

St Mawes Bar Table with Drinks Cooler Garden Trading GardenFurniture
St Mawes Bar Table with Drinks Cooler

10. For all you green-fingered growers out there, a wooden greenhouse is a timeless and pretty addition

Swallow Kingfisher 6x10 Wooden Greenhouse homify GardenGreenhouses & pavilions
Swallow Kingfisher 6x10 Wooden Greenhouse

11. Natural wood planters will really highlight the beauty of the plants in them

Teak Garden Planters , Cubes or Tall Squares Ingarden Ltd GardenPlant pots & vases
Teak Garden Planters , Cubes or Tall Squares

12. Designer garden furniture finished in wood will add such a high end feel to your space

INDOOR/OUTDOOR, PLASTIC SOLITUDE CORAL AND WHITE RUG Green Decore GardenAccessories & decoration Plastic Orange
INDOOR/OUTDOOR, PLASTIC SOLITUDE CORAL AND WHITE RUG

13. Fabulous wooden fencing looks so neat and elegant. You could even paint it

Private Courtyard, London, Living Wall Biotecture GardenPlants & flowers
Private Courtyard, London, Living Wall

14. A wooden water feature? Now that's the definition of rustic charm!

Sancaktepe Ece Botanik GardenAccessories & decoration
Sancaktepe

15. Shabby chic wooden pot holders would work well in any garden, regardless of size!

Plant Stand- Grey homify GardenFurniture
Plant Stand- Grey

For more garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 11 Garden Transforming Decking Designs For Your Home.

13 wardrobes perfect for small spaces
How are you planning to bring wood into your garden?

Discover home inspiration!

