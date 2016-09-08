15 uniquely creative ways to use wood in your garden

What could be more perfect than including a myriad of natural materials out in your garden? When it comes to creating a harmonious outdoor space, gardening experts and landscape architects know that using wood is a no-brainer and we are keen to get in on the action!
Take a look at some of the fabulous ways that we've found to add some wood to your garden and see if you might enjoy a more organic feel.
For more garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 11 Garden Transforming Decking Designs For Your Home.