32 thrifty ways you can improve your home on a budget

press profile homify
Cuisine bleu acier vintage carreaux de ciment, Parisdinterieur Parisdinterieur Scandinavian style kitchen
If you're anything like us, even when you've finished decorating your house completely, you'll still be tempted to tweak and look for ways to upgrade. We're just never totally happy!

In a bid to help you combat your need to keep adding, altering and accessorising, we've taken inspiration from some of the incredible interior designers out there and found some brilliant yet cost-effective ways to add a little freshness to your home design.

From kitchens to bedrooms and every room in between, we've found some fantastic ideas, so prepare to be blown away by these brilliant budget hacks!

1. Replace lots of chairs

Paris 11, blackStones blackStones Scandinavian style dining room Plywood Green
blackStones

blackStones
blackStones
blackStones

With a single bench for a minimalist feel.

2. Revamping an entire kitchen is an expensive endeavour

Cuisine bleu acier vintage carreaux de ciment, Parisdinterieur Parisdinterieur Scandinavian style kitchen
Parisdinterieur

Parisdinterieur
Parisdinterieur
Parisdinterieur

But simply replacing the tiles is easy and cheap!

3. ​The right wall decals in the right space

casa vintage, Laura Canonico Architetto Laura Canonico Architetto Modern living room
Laura Canonico Architetto

Laura Canonico Architetto
Laura Canonico Architetto
Laura Canonico Architetto

Can add bags of charm and are definitely one of the best low-cost décor ideas.

4. A can of paint in a vibrant colour

Dorrego, Matealbino arquitectura Matealbino arquitectura Modern style bedroom
Matealbino arquitectura

Matealbino arquitectura
Matealbino arquitectura
Matealbino arquitectura

Ta-da, a feature wall!

5. Look for funky shelf alternatives that make a big statement

APPARTEMENT BOHEME CHIC AU MASCULIN, cristina velani cristina velani Scandinavian style bedroom
cristina velani

cristina velani
cristina velani
cristina velani

Floating shelves provide so many possibilities in terms of aesthetic style.

6. Unusual lighting or fun string lights

Departamento en Recoleta I, GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS Modern style bedroom
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS

GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS

Will perk up any space!

7. Display vintage and eclectic items on the wall

homify Eclectic style living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Acquire some new wall art or change the frames of your current family photos for a different look.

8. Adding wood to your bathroom

Dom jednorodzinny w Redzie , PracowniaPolka PracowniaPolka Scandinavian style bathroom
PracowniaPolka

PracowniaPolka
PracowniaPolka
PracowniaPolka

Gives it a high-end, spa-like feel.

9. Pallet furniture is cheap and easy to make

Home Office | SUSTENTABILIZANDO EL DEBER Y EL PLACER, G7 Grupo Creativo G7 Grupo Creativo Industrial style living room Wood Wood effect
G7 Grupo Creativo

G7 Grupo Creativo
G7 Grupo Creativo
G7 Grupo Creativo

But looks brilliant!

10. Mix and match your dining chairs

projecte virreina, degoma degoma Modern dining room
degoma

degoma
degoma
degoma

For a more relaxed vibe.

11. Hang something unique above your bed

Скандинавское настроение, Ekaterina Donde Design Ekaterina Donde Design Scandinavian style bedroom
Ekaterina Donde Design

Ekaterina Donde Design
Ekaterina Donde Design
Ekaterina Donde Design

Whether it’s a paper cut-out, wall decals or photographs you like.

12. An exposed brick wall is a design must have

Reciclaje en Colegiales, Parrado Arquitectura Parrado Arquitectura Eclectic style dining room
Parrado Arquitectura

Parrado Arquitectura
Parrado Arquitectura
Parrado Arquitectura

But removing plaster is hard work so roll up your sleeves!

13. Add playful touches

HOTEL CAL REIET – THE MAIN HOUSE, Bloomint design Bloomint design Mediterranean style bedroom
Bloomint design

HOTEL CAL REIET – THE MAIN HOUSE

Bloomint design
Bloomint design
Bloomint design

Such as a swing! It’s different, it’s unique and it can add an element of fun to your room.

14. ​Opt for classy stickers

Departamento en Punta del Este - Torres Miami Br., Diseñadora Lucia Casanova Diseñadora Lucia Casanova Eclectic style kitchen
Diseñadora Lucia Casanova

Diseñadora Lucia Casanova
Diseñadora Lucia Casanova
Diseñadora Lucia Casanova

Such as updating your kitchen backsplash.

15. Chalkboard paint is very trendy at the moment

Departamento DG, Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Modern kitchen
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura

Concepto Taller de Arquitectura
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura

And is really useful on your kitchen wall!

16. Bunting looks super cute

Playroom Vintage, Estación Ortiz Estación Ortiz Teen bedroom
Estación Ortiz

Estación Ortiz
Estación Ortiz
Estación Ortiz

And you can make it yourself in an afternoon.

17. Add a rail to your kitchen for hand utensils and pans

.8 HOUSE, .8 / TENHACHI .8 / TENHACHI Industrial style kitchen
.8 / TENHACHI

.8 / TENHACHI
.8 / TENHACHI
.8 / TENHACHI

Industrial chic never looked so good.

18. Large potted plants

Paradise getaway , Aileen Martinia interior design - Amsterdam Aileen Martinia interior design - Amsterdam Tropical style living room
Aileen Martinia interior design—Amsterdam

Aileen Martinia interior design - Amsterdam
Aileen Martinia interior design—Amsterdam
Aileen Martinia interior design - Amsterdam

Will totally change the feel of a room and draw attention.

19. Old maps are fascinating

homify Eclectic style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Especially when used as wall art or even wallpaper.

20. Statement wallpaper

Lily Pond homify Scandinavian style walls & floors
homify

Lily Pond

homify
homify
homify

Is hard to beat for time invested vs. impact made.

21. Fix up old furniture rather than buying new

Decoración de Interiores estilo Mediterraneo, Casa Josephine Casa Josephine Mediterranean style walls & floors
Casa Josephine

Casa Josephine
Casa Josephine
Casa Josephine

A coat of paint will freshen it up no end.

22. Wall art is a simple and effective way to give a room new focus

Shoaling Fish, Jo Downs Jo Downs Modern bathroom
Jo Downs

Shoaling Fish

Jo Downs
Jo Downs
Jo Downs

Flaunt your painting skills!

23. ​A coat hanger in your hallway adds both style and functionality

Departamento en Recoleta I, GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS

GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS

No more tripping over handbags and coats.

24. Style up that bathroom mirror

Camões - Home decor, Staging Factory Staging Factory Minimalist bathroom
Staging Factory

Staging Factory
Staging Factory
Staging Factory

With a chic new frame.

25. Don't forget to give your patio a little love!

Decoración Accesible para vivienda Chic, decoraCCion decoraCCion Mediterranean style balcony, veranda & terrace
decoraCCion

decoraCCion
decoraCCion
decoraCCion

You could make furniture from pallets for a really cost-effective transformation.

26. A little statement furniture will go a long way

Toscane, dmesure dmesure Mediterranean style bedroom
dmesure

dmesure
dmesure
dmesure

We love hanging egg chairs!

27. Ditch the wallpaper and paint a wall mural

Espace naturaliste, Zuritagordian Zuritagordian Eclectic style bedroom
Zuritagordian

Zuritagordian
Zuritagordian
Zuritagordian

They’re not just for children’s rooms!

28. Perhaps it's time to create a unique wall clock?

Appaprtement, 2013, ANNA DUVAL ANNA DUVAL Modern style bedroom Blue
ANNA DUVAL

ANNA DUVAL
ANNA DUVAL
ANNA DUVAL

Make your own!

29. A living wall installation will elevate any room

Mur Végétaux, Green Mood Green Mood Eclectic style dining room
Green Mood

Green Mood
Green Mood
Green Mood

Perfect for those of you without a garden.

30. Add a personal touch with DIY ornaments

Chambre de bébé de 25m², Judith Wolff Architecte d'intérieur Judith Wolff Architecte d'intérieur Nursery/kid's room
Judith Wolff Architecte d'intérieur

Judith Wolff Architecte d'intérieur
Judith Wolff Architecte d&#39;intérieur
Judith Wolff Architecte d'intérieur

Finally get around to attempting some origami!

31. Pretty storage boxes look great

un appartement des années 70 revu et corrigé, espaces & déco espaces & déco Minimalist nursery/kids room
espaces & déco

espaces & déco
espaces &amp; déco
espaces & déco

And help to hide away all your clutter.

32. Nothing ties a room together like a huge rug

rue de rivoli 75001 PARIS, cristina velani cristina velani Scandinavian style living room
cristina velani

cristina velani
cristina velani
cristina velani

The more colourful, the better!

For more budget tips and tricks, take a look at this Ideabook: 18 Secrets Your Plumber Won't Tell You For Free!

15 uniquely creative ways to use wood in your garden
Did any of these budget ideas fire up your imagination?

