25 cunning ways to better organise your small home

press profile homify
Apartamento Publicitária, Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design Modern kitchen
A small home isn't a big problem if you have enough storage and clever organisation in place. The only thing is that deciding what solutions will work in your home can be difficult, unless you've seen them in action.

Well, that's where we come in as we've taken inspiration from some of the most talented interior designers out there in a bid to show you what you can do to make your small home a whole lot more workable. From bathroom storage through to brilliantly organised kitchens, we've got something for everyone here, so sit back, relax and drink in all these fabulous tips!

1. Glass-fronted kitchen top cupboards will give you easy storage, while making the room feel bigger

Apartamento Publicitária, Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design Modern kitchen
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design

Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design

2. Use your walls better by opting for shallow but wide shelving

Apartamento Publicitária, Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design Modern dining room
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design

Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design

3. Wall-mounted bottle racks aren't just practical, they look amazing!

Just Married, Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda. Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda. Modern kitchen
Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.

Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.
Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.
Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.

4. Make your storage a standout feature by opting for bright colours

Just Married, Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda. Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda. Minimalist living room
Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.

Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.
Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.
Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.

5. Room divides can double up as fantastic display units

Apartamento Estúdio, Michelle Machado Arquitetura Michelle Machado Arquitetura Industrial style living room Wood Blue
Michelle Machado Arquitetura

Michelle Machado Arquitetura
Michelle Machado Arquitetura
Michelle Machado Arquitetura

6. Wall-to-wall cupboards won't look overbearing if you keep the doors smooth

Apartamento Estúdio, Michelle Machado Arquitetura Michelle Machado Arquitetura Scandinavian style kitchen Quartz Blue
Michelle Machado Arquitetura

Michelle Machado Arquitetura
Michelle Machado Arquitetura
Michelle Machado Arquitetura

7. Cubbyhole shelves can tidy away clutter and display treasured items

MCC | Projeto de Interiores, Kali Arquitetura Kali Arquitetura Modern living room
Kali Arquitetura

Kali Arquitetura
Kali Arquitetura
Kali Arquitetura

8. Pedestal-free bathroom suite items allow for more useful furniture, such as a towel stand

ATICO EN BLANES, LF24 Arquitectura Interiorismo LF24 Arquitectura Interiorismo Modern bathroom
LF24 Arquitectura Interiorismo

LF24 Arquitectura Interiorismo
LF24 Arquitectura Interiorismo
LF24 Arquitectura Interiorismo

9. High level shelves won't instantly catch the eye but do offer a huge amount of extra organisation potential

Apartamento Brisas do Lago - Carpaneda & Nasr, Joana França Joana França Living roomTV stands & cabinets
Joana França

Joana França
Joana França
Joana França

10. Make use of every available inch! The spice jar shelf here is inspired

Kitchen Polygon arch&des Minimalist kitchen
Polygon arch&amp;des

Kitchen

Polygon arch&des
Polygon arch&amp;des
Polygon arch&des

11. The large mirror here makes the room look huge, while the bench seating offers bags of storage potential underneath

Apartamento Bela Vista, STUDIO LN STUDIO LN Modern living room
STUDIO LN

STUDIO LN
STUDIO LN
STUDIO LN

12. Multifunctional furniture will be your new best friend in a small home. Shelves can go underneath anything!

Cobertura Freguesia, fpr Studio fpr Studio Scandinavian style bedroom White
fpr Studio

fpr Studio
fpr Studio
fpr Studio

13. Always consider what you absolutely need to house and work from there. Shoe racks in a closet will be a life and space saver

APARTAMENTO FEMININO, UNUM - ARQUITETURA E ENGENHARIA UNUM - ARQUITETURA E ENGENHARIA Modern dressing room
UNUM—ARQUITETURA E ENGENHARIA

UNUM - ARQUITETURA E ENGENHARIA
UNUM—ARQUITETURA E ENGENHARIA
UNUM - ARQUITETURA E ENGENHARIA

14. Corners don't have to be awkward any more. We love this cutlery pull out!

Harbourside kitchen, Tim Jasper Tim Jasper Country style kitchen
Tim Jasper

Harbourside kitchen

Tim Jasper
Tim Jasper
Tim Jasper

15. If you don't have room to build shelves on your walls, how about building them in?

MAISON CYNTHIA, Barbara Dundes | ARQ + DESIGN Barbara Dundes | ARQ + DESIGN Classic style bathroom
Barbara Dundes | ARQ + DESIGN

Barbara Dundes | ARQ + DESIGN
Barbara Dundes | ARQ + DESIGN
Barbara Dundes | ARQ + DESIGN

16. The cut out towel rail here is fantastic. Talk about working with the room!

Piso Vilas, Castroferro Arquitectos Castroferro Arquitectos Modern bathroom
Castroferro Arquitectos

Castroferro Arquitectos
Castroferro Arquitectos
Castroferro Arquitectos

17. In a small living room, keep storage to the sides and perhaps just have a small side table for essentials, such as the remote and your cup of tea

Apartamento Saldanha_Reabilitação Arquitectura + Design Interiores, Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores Eclectic style living room
Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores

Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores
Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores
Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores

18. White cupboards will make a small kitchen feel bigger, while smaller top cupboards will still offer lots of storage without drowning the room

Devies Cook Company , Txell Alarcon Txell Alarcon KitchenLighting
Txell Alarcon

Devies Cook Company

Txell Alarcon
Txell Alarcon
Txell Alarcon

19. Store large, bulky items right up near the ceiling to keep them out of the way

apto cobre/blue, Casa100 Arquitetura Casa100 Arquitetura Modern kitchen
Casa100 Arquitetura

Casa100 Arquitetura
Casa100 Arquitetura
Casa100 Arquitetura

20. Transform an available corner into a swish home office with some simple built-in shelves and a slim length of worktop

APARTAMENTO IPANEMA, Egg. Interiores Egg. Interiores KitchenCabinets & shelves Engineered Wood Wood effect
Egg. Interiores

Egg. Interiores
Egg. Interiores
Egg. Interiores

21. Your sofa could be a potential goldmine of storage space if you add some drawers underneath it

Hofgut Hafnerleiten - Rottaler Langhäuser, Hofgut Hafnerleiten Hofgut Hafnerleiten Living roomSide tables & trays
Hofgut Hafnerleiten

Hofgut Hafnerleiten
Hofgut Hafnerleiten
Hofgut Hafnerleiten

22. To make the most of your dining room, a super slim table is a great idea and will look so modern

homify Modern dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

23. Kids' rooms are notorious for being clutter dens, so make storage fun with multiple hidey holes, boxes and even high beds that can house things underneath

Apartamento RRT em Mogi das Cruzes - SP, Ar:Co - Arquitetura Cooperativa Ar:Co - Arquitetura Cooperativa Nursery/kid's roomAccessories & decoration
Ar:Co—Arquitetura Cooperativa

Ar:Co - Arquitetura Cooperativa
Ar:Co—Arquitetura Cooperativa
Ar:Co - Arquitetura Cooperativa

24. Always try to combine functionalities. This desk/bedside table is fantastic

APARTAMENTO 510, Yamagata Arquitetura Yamagata Arquitetura BedroomBeds & headboards
Yamagata Arquitetura

Yamagata Arquitetura
Yamagata Arquitetura
Yamagata Arquitetura

25. A small bathroom can be a fabulous wet room so don't box it out into separate functions. Don't forget handy corner shelves for all your toiletries

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

For more handy hints for homes of limited proportions, take a look at this Ideabook: Space-Saving Secrets Weapons For Your Small Home.

32 thrifty ways you can improve your home on a budget
Are you going to try any of these ideas in your home?

