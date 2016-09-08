Outdoor lighting ideas for gorgeous house garden

If you've taken the time to create a gorgeous garden, what better way to finish it off than with some stunning outdoor lighting?
We wouldn't go so far as to call ourselves lighting savants, but we have looked at some of the lovely projects completed by landscape architects already, in a bid to inspire your next garden endeavour.
Get ready to feel illuminated!
Tea light candles are ideal for a romantic evening in the garden.
It's a great tip for a dining table!
These rock lights are almost camouflaged!
It's a runway back to the house!
You want pendulums in your outdoor bar? Go ahead!
Just look at these amazing sliced globes!
