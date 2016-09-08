Your browser is out-of-date.

Outdoor lighting ideas for gorgeous house garden

Whitton Drive, GK Architects Ltd GK Architects Ltd GardenLighting
If you've taken the time to create a gorgeous garden, what better way to finish it off than with some stunning outdoor lighting?

We wouldn't go so far as to call ourselves lighting savants, but we have looked at some of the lovely projects completed by landscape architects already, in a bid to inspire your next garden endeavour. 

Get ready to feel illuminated!

2. We love the idea of wall-mounted lights that create shapes!

Villa in Frankreich, Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946 Bolz Licht und Wohnen · 1946 Modern garden
1. These small and unobtrusive lights cast an elegant glow over the lawn and driveway

Riggsacre, Corbridge, MWE Architects MWE Architects Modern houses
Riggsacre, Corbridge

3. If you have trees in your garden, lighting them will make a dramatic impact

Villa particulier ALPES MARITIMES, Artlight Design Artlight Design Mediterranean style garden
4. For houses with an impressive façade, lighting feature accents will look really incredible

Private Villa, list lichtdesign - Lichtforum e.V. list lichtdesign - Lichtforum e.V. Classic style houses
Private Villa

5. Simpler can be best!

Small courtyard garden, Paul Newman Landscapes Paul Newman Landscapes Modern garden
Small courtyard garden

Tea light candles are ideal for a romantic evening in the garden.

6. Focused lighting works well if you have interesting features to draw attention to in your garden

Night time in the Garden GK Architects Ltd GardenLighting
Night time in the Garden

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. A single spotlight keeps things easy and minimal

西落合の家, 加藤將己／将建築設計事務所 加藤將己／将建築設計事務所 GardenLighting
It's a great tip for a dining table!

8. For some wow factor lighting, cut out shades will really dazzle

Cages de Lumière, Yumé Péma Yumé Péma GardenLighting
9. Clever lighting that integrates into the surroundings is hard to beat

Menhir di Luce, Essenze di Luce Essenze di Luce GardenLighting
Menhir di Luce

These rock lights are almost camouflaged!

10. Do you dare opt for a little colour in your garden?

Vivienda unifamiliar en Ibiza, Ivan Torres Architects Ivan Torres Architects GardenLighting
11. Lighting garden pathways is not only practical, it also looks super cute

La Casa de las Sirenas, Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos Modern garden
It's a runway back to the house!

12. For covered terraces, ceiling lights bring a feeling of a luxe interior outside

Penhouse GB (2010), Weber Arquitectos Weber Arquitectos Modern balcony, veranda & terrace Wood
13. Wall lights can liven up an otherwise very plain expanse of material

VILLA AUCH, HL Héctor Lucatero arquitectos HL Héctor Lucatero arquitectos Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
14. There's no rules when it comes to outdoor lighting

REMODELACIÓN AJUCHITLÁN, Loyola Arquitectos Loyola Arquitectos Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
You want pendulums in your outdoor bar? Go ahead!

15. Funky statement lighting will never go out of style

homify GardenLighting
Just look at these amazing sliced globes!

For more garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 15 Ideas For A Designer Garden Without The Price Tag.

Ultra low-cost family home
Which design lit your inspiration lightbulb brightest?

