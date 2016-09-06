Humble Family Home of Good Design

It's hard not to fall in love with the delicate detailing and charm of this living and dining room.

The seating choice and their arrangement is the true success of this room. There's such a serene aura about the wicker armchairs and sofas, which have loop detailing that bring extra depth. The centres of each of the chairs is accented with a cushion for that added comfort.

In the far corner of the room is the perfect reading spot. Found in the cosy corner is a cushioned armchair along with a simple side table where one can rest a mug of tea. Being positioned between two windows means that there will be no shortage of light during the day.