Humble Family Home of Good Design

With its thought-provoking and innovative design, this new build offers something incredibly special for its lucky owners. Sitting somewhere between classic and modern, the architecture speaks a dialogue that is totally unique to this two-storey structure.
Throughout, the interiors forge a narrative of warmth and homeliness, where one immediately feels comfortable. There is so much personality to be found in every room, with the new owners having been quick to personalise their fresh and light-filled spaces.
Let's begin exploring…
Standing proudly on the street is a little piece of heaven. Quiet, contemplative and with plenty of charm, this cleverly reinterpreted European house references the area's agricultural past with a distinct urban vibe.
The design philosophy of the home builders was to reinterpret the typical European cottage by bringing it into the modern era. The well-loved pitched roof is present along with a handful of other traditional characteristics. However, there are significant modern traits that grab our attention.
It's hard not to fall in love with the delicate detailing and charm of this living and dining room.
The seating choice and their arrangement is the true success of this room. There's such a serene aura about the wicker armchairs and sofas, which have loop detailing that bring extra depth. The centres of each of the chairs is accented with a cushion for that added comfort.
In the far corner of the room is the perfect reading spot. Found in the cosy corner is a cushioned armchair along with a simple side table where one can rest a mug of tea. Being positioned between two windows means that there will be no shortage of light during the day.
If we walk a few paces further inside, we find ourselves at the end of the beautiful timber dining table looking towards the kitchen.
The wicker tray found atop the table is a pretty platform for mugs, saucers and other small items. It's a cute touch that acts as a subtle continuation of the decoration of the living room.
Keeping the kitchen neat and organised are the many cupboards and drawers that line the lower-half of the rear and side walls. Appliances, such as the fridge and microwave, have been integrated into the design of the cupboards to ensure the room retains its homely look.
The master bedroom is accommodated upstairs at the rear of the building, away from the street. This room is coupled with double-height ceilings, which help to create a sense of volume. Like the interiors seen downstairs, this space is brimming with sunlight thanks to those full-height windows.
In terms of decoration, the rustic bedside table catches the eye straight away. Bringing together modern design with solid timber construction, this simple piece complements the space with minimal effort.
The upstairs bathroom makes for a spectacular finish to our tour. A light and bright scheme consisting of cream and white helps makes this bathroom the ultimate space for getting ready in the morning.
Check out the floating bench and storage unit, which radiate a surprising natural charm. Made from rustic-finished wood, it's lovable not only for its contemporary design, but also for the way it adds unique bathroom storage potential to this room.
