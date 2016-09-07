Hell Turned into a 13m² Little Paradise

For a long time, rooms dedicated to video games have had a negative stigma attached to them. Perhaps in many cases this was deserved, but a lot has changed since the first gamer rooms began spawning in the basements and attics of our homes.

No longer are gamer rooms solely the domain for school kids or adolescents, as these modern domains of entertainment can hold widespread appeal. After seeing this Ideabook, you'll learn how the modern gamer room can be a place of comfort, pleasure and amazing home design.

Let's jump straight in, shall we?