Hell Turned into a 13m² Little Paradise

For a long time, rooms dedicated to video games have had a negative stigma attached to them. Perhaps in many cases this was deserved, but a lot has changed since the first gamer rooms began spawning in the basements and attics of our homes.
No longer are gamer rooms solely the domain for school kids or adolescents, as these modern domains of entertainment can hold widespread appeal. After seeing this Ideabook, you'll learn how the modern gamer room can be a place of comfort, pleasure and amazing home design.
Let's jump straight in, shall we?
The owner of this sad and depressing room had spent years dreaming of and planning towards his future gaming room. His passion for video games was always strong, but he felt his current setup was holding him back and he desperately wanted to level up (pardon the pun).
What we see in the picture is the end result of a slow accumulation of gadgets, games, furniture, and other random items over a number of years. As the picture will tell you, the owner had no experience or much knowledge of interior design. However, after having enough of his average gamer room, the owner approached the professionals from Aura to help with his plans.
One of the difficult aspects of the project was the awkward dimensions of the room. The drab colour scheme and limited natural sunlight really highlights the limitations of this 13m² space.
Making matters worse was the fact that none of the furniture the owner chose could fit correctly or comfortably within the space.
Even during the middle of the day this room was dark and dingy. Opening up the blinds fully helped a little, however, the amount of natural light the room could receive was always going to be limited due to the orientation of the room.
After much consideration, Aura and their client knew that something drastic needed to occur to address this light issue.
The owner had an extensive collection of video games, movies and collectables but unfortunately most were scattered across the room on different shelves or hidden away in drawers and boxes.
One of the main criteria for the updated room was for this collection of items to be set proudly on display.
Wow! Talk about an extreme makeover. The room is almost completely unrecognisable from what it was like before. After so much change has occurred it's quite difficult for us to find a starting point.
We've taken a moment to take in all the details of this amazing new room and we feel ready to begin talking about what exactly has occurred. Basically everything that was once found inside the space has been thrown out. Replacing that drab colour scheme is a new scheme, which utilises white as the base colour.
Brand new furniture of better size and form have been positioned perfectly within the dimensions of the room. All the awkward angles have been worked so well, resulting in a room that looks organised and spacious.
One of the major changes to the room occurred above the eye level as we see that a massive portion of the ceiling has been cut out and replaced with transparent glass. No longer will there be a shortage of natural light inside this space!
Gaming sessions are known to go well into the night, so it comes as no surprise to us that this room features a fully coordinated lighting arrangement to suit any gaming experience. Spotlights, striplights and countless other light sources have been utilised in the redesign.
Another important addition was the inclusion of a study desk and integrated storage unit. What was once always a hassle, further studies can be undertaken in comfort and with ease.
For times when the video game controller has been put down, a film makes for a great alternative source of entertainment. As the corresponding image tells, Aura have are experts at replicating the movie cinema in the everyday home.
Suitable seating, adjustable lighting, raised video display unit, and a great layout ensures that this home cinema has all the elements to replicate the authentic movie experience. The big three-seater couch means that friends and family can also be accommodated here.
If you were wondering what the meaning was behind the different text printed on the walls in front of the TV and sofa, the answer lies in the room's theme…
No longer is this a room a source of embarrassment and frustration for the owner. Every day he can't wait to finish up at work and head straight into his personalised gaming domain. But what makes this space so fantastic is that it can be enjoyed by almost anyone.
Overall, this project demonstrates how a gamer room can be a place of comfort, ease and pleasure!
