Decorating in all one colour, especially all white, is anything but boring. Be it a white bathroom, bedroom, or in this case, the kitchen, decorating in white has a special charm all of its own. Whether its white-on-white, white and timber, off whites, or whites mixed with a dash of colour, a white kitchen always works. These examples of white kitchens from professionals based right here in the UK will be sure to have you dreaming of a new kitchen renovation.
White is an obvious colour choice in the kitchen as it conjures thoughts of a fresh, clean and hygienic space. White leaves nothing to hide, ensuring the inevitable mess made in any kitchen can be easily cleaned, ready to be used again.
A great advantage of white is that it can give an illusion of more space, in a room where space is at a premium. Simply by painting this narrow kitchen in white, instantly the room feels bigger and more spacious. With limited availability to natural light, you can imagine how tight it would feel if this narrow kitchen was painted in darker tones.
Opposed to the narrow kitchen above, this open kitchen is soaked in natural light, and offers a calm and soothing kitchen for preparing meals. The soft timber tones work perfectly with the monochrome black and white in the ceilings, walls and appliances. With no distractions, we can imagine wanting to spend time in this kitchen even when not cooking!
Being completely neutral, white will work well with any colour, making it very adaptable and easy to work with. Tones of grey, a splash of colour in the flowers, with a few subtle additions of elegance in the mirrors and chandelier all come together gracefully with the off white theme of this kitchen. You can easily picture an extra dash of colour fitting right into this space; maybe some extra flowers, or the addition of some colour in the chairs.
