White kitchens

Being completely neutral, white will work well with any colour, making it very adaptable and easy to work with. Tones of grey, a splash of colour in the flowers, with a few subtle additions of elegance in the mirrors and chandelier all come together gracefully with the off white theme of this kitchen. You can easily picture an extra dash of colour fitting right into this space; maybe some extra flowers, or the addition of some colour in the chairs.

