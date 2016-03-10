Your browser is out-of-date.

Victorian Terrace Extension with creative update ideas

press profile homify press profile homify
Regent Street, Oxford, Space Program Ltd Space Program Ltd
Victorian terrace houses, though lovely, often don't leave a lot of scope for extensions or creative architecture. However, here is a property that smashes through preconceived ideas of what is possible to offer a stunningly modern yet wonderfully cohesive kitchen and dining space.

Gorgeous glazing and clever space manipulation have combined to create a very special home improvement project, so let's take a closer look!

Maximised space

From the front of this traditional Victorian terrace, there would be no clues about the innovative and creative project that has been completed at the rear by Space Program. But that's part of the fun, isn't it?

With a usable but certainly not sizeable garden to work with, the team carefully assessed the potential of the property before opting to create a totally bespoke addition. This extension offers increased kitchen and dining space without negating on modern styling or encroaching into the courtyard too much.

Sociable spot

The hub of most homes, we love how this kitchen has been given even more social potential with the inclusion of not only a dining area, which you may expect, but a fantastically unique and boxed out, glazed window seat.

The perfect spot for curling up to talk to keen cooks while they create edible perfection, we love how simple yet ingenious this extra seating area is. Its design also doesn't negate any of the precious floor space.

View from within

Now this is what we wanted to see. How that fabulous window seat allows interaction with the rest of the room!

With a clear view through to the dining space, as well as the open plan kitchen, this cosy nook offers relaxed seating for either one or two people, while offering easy access to wider conversation as well as an unsurpassed view of the garden.

The use of glazing panels to draw in natural light is absolutely inspired, helping contribute to the warmth we can feel from here.

Wide open

A truly amazing and bright space, this dining section adds as much character as it does practicality. The fully glazed roof and front-facing wall bring in amazing amounts of light, helping to make the room feel large and airy, with storage also given  astute consideration.

We love the built-in wine rack and the installation of a simply styled table and chairs, which both contribute to the modern yet charming feel. 

Long lines

With a big airy space having been carefully created, it's fantastic to see that the kitchen units have been kept simple and linear.

The freestanding island, complete with cooker, makes for the perfect division between dining and cooking areas, whilst white cabinets appear wonderfully camouflaged on the rear wall, drawing minimal attention to themselves. But then again, they would have a real task on their hands to overshadow the beautiful glazing and perfectly proportioned extension!

For more renovation inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: A British Family's Snazzy Home Extension.

Would an extension like this work for your terrace home?

