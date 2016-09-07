Can you solve these cleaning catastrophes?

Here on homify, we're all about helping you with better and cleaner interiors (without dialling up professional designers or cleaners each and every week). If you need to paint that front door, we have you covered. If you need to spruce up that bathroom for company, we also have advice on that (just see: Essentials For Your Guest Bathroom).

But what if you were really put to the test in terms of tough cleaning – how would you fare then? Care to find out?

Find below, for your convenience, some nice little scenarios that all of us experience at one time or another, and see how you would do in the situation. Scroll to the very bottom for the correct answers.

Good luck!