Home With An Amazing Facelift

Possibly the most ambitious project we've seen on homify is the restoration of this historical residence in Lisbon. Magnificently restored, the building tells a fascinating tale of Portuguese culture and architecture throughout many centuries.

Originally built in the twelfth century, in the following years the buildings had been expanded, restored and completely overhauled in many different architectural styles. The most significant occurred in 1755 when much of the building was damaged by an earthquake that shook the city. However, until only recently the building stood in a state of degradation after decades of neglect.

The new owners of the building knew that only the most experienced experts could be trusted with a project of such significance. They called upon award winning firm André Espinho Arquitectura, whose multi-talented team consisted of architects, engineers, technicians, planners and builders. Together they have made this project more than just a reality but a resounding success and was even awarded this year's 2015 National Prize for Urban Rehabilitation. So, with no further introduction necessary, let's begin our tour of this truly unique project!

Photography provided by Giorgio Bordino, André Espinho and John Gouveia.