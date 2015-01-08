Modern office design | Hampstead Design Hub

Hampstead Design Hub are a London-based interior design firm who have completed a number of outstanding residential interior projects, including this inner city apartment in London. However, they are just as well suited to commercial projects, as evidenced here in the design of their very own studio in London's Swiss Cottage. Embracing the industrial-style building that houses their office, Hampstead Design Hub have created a space with an eclectic mix of industrial, modern and vintage furniture and decoration to offer an inviting working environment to design their next project. Want to see how an interior design firm designs their own space? Let's take a look…
Appreciating the need for space for creative ideas to flow, the design of their almost loft-style studio is open planned, with plenty of room to move around. With a lounge setting for relaxing during or after work at one end, work desks in the middle, and a meeting table at the far end, the spacious room is perfectly divided.
The lounge setting adjacent to the entrance to the studio offers a place for visiting clients, or for staff to relax at lunch, or after work for a drink. Upon further inspection, the industrial theme offered by the exposed brick walls is further accentuated by the unique coffee table, with its rail wheels and wooden top almost reminding us of a pump trolley.
Natural light floods the far end of the open plan office, entering through the huge warehouse windows that line the rear wall. Again a mix of styles is the key theme, with modern Scandinavian-style chairs surrounding a glass top table, contrasted by the early 20th century sideboard. A great mix of old and new, sure to inspire the designers for whatever project is thrown their way.
When creative block or the inevitable 3pm slump kicks in, and the desk just isn't offering any inspiration, Hampstead Design Hub have taken a leaf out of the books of many large companies, and implemented a small chill out space, complete with bean bags, snack and magazines. Sometimes all you need is a small change in scenery, to get the creative juices flowing again.
When an idea does spring to mind, and brainstorming or presentations are to be held, the Hampstead Design Hub studio have their own presentation room, adjacent to the relaxation room. Ample lighting and seating allows room for all designers to come together in one space to pool ideas to help a project come to fruition.
As you can see, the conventional idea of an office or studio is long gone, and the personality of an office and its employees can have just as much character as any residential space.
