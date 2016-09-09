Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

27 ways your small kitchen can flaunt palatial style

press profile homify press profile homify
kleine Küche, raumdeuter GbR raumdeuter GbR Modern kitchen
Loading admin actions …

Small kitchens. They are the bugbear of so many homeowners, but we don't see why as they can be some of the most stylish, well thought out and ingenious spaces around. Ask any kitchen planner and they'll tell you the same thing.

However, if you're still unsure how you can make a big splash and turn your small space into a luxury kitchen, read on as we have lots of incredible tips for you. We know that at least one of these will resonate and reinvigorate your love for your cooking space!

1. Add eye-catching racking to your walls for a fun display

Kleine Küche mit liebevollen Details, Happyhomes Happyhomes Minimalist kitchen Wood Grey
Happyhomes

Happyhomes
Happyhomes
Happyhomes

2. Install a small island that is perfectly proportional with the floor space

Projeto Bairro do Juventus - Mooca, RAFAEL SARDINHA ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES RAFAEL SARDINHA ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
RAFAEL SARDINHA ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES

RAFAEL SARDINHA ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES
RAFAEL SARDINHA ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES
RAFAEL SARDINHA ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES

3. Make sure you embrace a cohesive colour scheme

homify Small kitchens
homify

homify
homify
homify

4. Think about a U-shaped layout to maximise cupboard potential

kleine Küche, raumdeuter GbR raumdeuter GbR Modern kitchen
raumdeuter GbR

raumdeuter GbR
raumdeuter GbR
raumdeuter GbR

5. A minimalist approach will prevent space-draining clutter acquisition

Skandinavisch Einrichten in einem alten Holzhaus in Tallinn, Baltic Design Shop Baltic Design Shop Scandinavian style kitchen Grey
Baltic Design Shop

Skandinavisch Einrichten in einem alten Holzhaus in Tallinn

Baltic Design Shop
Baltic Design Shop
Baltic Design Shop

6. Remember that you can never have too much storage

homify Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Make the most of your natural light. It will make the room feel bigger!

Home Staging Doppelhaus in Westerland/Sylt, Home Staging Sylt GmbH Home Staging Sylt GmbH Classic style kitchen
Home Staging Sylt GmbH

Home Staging Sylt GmbH
Home Staging Sylt GmbH
Home Staging Sylt GmbH

8. Built-in spaces will keep the wider room feeling much larger and make for interesting design solutions

apartamento en dos alturas, MILL-HOUSE MILL-HOUSE Small kitchens
MILL-HOUSE

MILL-HOUSE
MILL-HOUSE
MILL-HOUSE

9. Add a little personality with a statement splashback

Casa Vitelli, Ossigeno Architettura Ossigeno Architettura Mediterranean style kitchen
Ossigeno Architettura

Ossigeno Architettura
Ossigeno Architettura
Ossigeno Architettura

10. Rustic touches won't ever look out of place!

RECUPERO RUDERE CAMPESTRE, RI-NOVO RI-NOVO Rustic style kitchen
RI-NOVO

RI-NOVO
RI-NOVO
RI-NOVO

11. Treat your kitchen as you would any other room and try to be really creative with the décor

BILBOHOMES, Hiruki studio Hiruki studio Industrial style kitchen
Hiruki studio

Hiruki studio
Hiruki studio
Hiruki studio

12. Don't be afraid to add some modern touches, like a coloured worktop

Kitchen island, Espacios y Luz Fotografía Espacios y Luz Fotografía Modern kitchen
Espacios y Luz Fotografía

Espacios y Luz Fotografía
Espacios y Luz Fotografía
Espacios y Luz Fotografía

13. A small palette of materials will make for a very 'put together' look

Mini T1, José Tiago Rosa José Tiago Rosa Minimalist kitchen
José Tiago Rosa

José Tiago Rosa
José Tiago Rosa
José Tiago Rosa

14. Try your hand at a little DIY, such as an under-sink curtain

Casa ReFit, Ferraro Habitat Ferraro Habitat Rustic style kitchen
Ferraro Habitat

Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat

15. Retro styling always makes a big impact, even in a small space

_IN Panamby, ARQ_IN ARQ_IN Modern kitchen
ARQ_IN

ARQ_IN
ARQ_IN
ARQ_IN

16. If authentic vintage is more your scene, seek out antique cabinets, which are often quite small

homify Eclectic style kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

17. Small spaces don't have to be luxury-free. Look at the marble here!

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

18. Keep ultimate practicality in mind or you'll have a small, useless spot

COCINA BLANCA - SEP 2015, Idea Interior Idea Interior KitchenCabinets & shelves White
Idea Interior

Idea Interior
Idea Interior
Idea Interior

19. Bright colours absolutely have a place in a small kitchen. Just keep them fresh

COCINA BLANCA - SEP 2015, Idea Interior Idea Interior KitchenStorage White
Idea Interior

Idea Interior
Idea Interior
Idea Interior

20. Less can be more, especially in a bijou area

Small Cottage at Mt.Yatsugatake, Japan, Cottage Style / コテージスタイル Cottage Style / コテージスタイル Country style kitchen
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル

Small Cottage at Mt.Yatsugatake, Japan

Cottage Style / コテージスタイル
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル
Cottage Style / コテージスタイル

21. Create colourful contrasts to pick out natural and artificial light

Loft , Pulse Arquitetura Pulse Arquitetura Eclectic style kitchen
Pulse Arquitetura

Pulse Arquitetura
Pulse Arquitetura
Pulse Arquitetura

22. If you love more than one interior design style, try your hand at blending them. Modern and rustic partner really well

Manoir du Cleuyou, architektur-photos.de architektur-photos.de Classic style kitchen
architektur-photos.de

architektur-photos.de
architektur-photos.de
architektur-photos.de

23. Industrial kitchens look great in small spaces as there's nowhere to hide

Brilliant Bethnal Green, Propia Propia Industrial style kitchen
Propia

Brilliant Bethnal Green

Propia
Propia
Propia

24. Blackboard walls make fantastically practical and funky additions

Интерьер однокомнатной квартиры в скандинавском стиле, Анна Теклюк Анна Теклюк Scandinavian style kitchen
Анна Теклюк

Анна Теклюк
Анна Теклюк
Анна Теклюк

25. Install under-cabinet lighting to create the illusion of more space and to help you see what you're doing!

Mieszkanie w łódzkiej kamienicy - 60m2, Pink Pug Design Interior Pink Pug Design Interior Eclectic style kitchen
Pink Pug Design Interior

Pink Pug Design Interior
Pink Pug Design Interior
Pink Pug Design Interior

26. Modern main light fixtures will always draw attention away from compact room proportions

Квартира в Москве, 50 кв.м., Мастерская дизайна ЭГО Мастерская дизайна ЭГО Eclectic style kitchen
Мастерская дизайна ЭГО

Мастерская дизайна ЭГО
Мастерская дизайна ЭГО
Мастерская дизайна ЭГО

27. There's nothing wrong with a classic feel. It can look just right in a small space!

Бирюза и кружева, Алёна Демшинова Алёна Демшинова Classic style kitchen
Алёна Демшинова

Алёна Демшинова
Алёна Демшинова
Алёна Демшинова

For more kitchen inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 12 Sneaky Tricks To Update Your Fuddy-Duddy Kitchen.

14 gardens that don't suffer from lacking a lawn
Which kitchen most stirred your design senses?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks