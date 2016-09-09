27 ways your small kitchen can flaunt palatial style

Small kitchens. They are the bugbear of so many homeowners, but we don't see why as they can be some of the most stylish, well thought out and ingenious spaces around. Ask any kitchen planner and they'll tell you the same thing.

However, if you're still unsure how you can make a big splash and turn your small space into a luxury kitchen, read on as we have lots of incredible tips for you. We know that at least one of these will resonate and reinvigorate your love for your cooking space!