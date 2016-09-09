14 gardens that don't suffer from lacking a lawn

Wave a sad goodbye to summer and say hello to autumn. You can, however, still enjoy your outdoor space as the weather changes, especially if you don't have a lawn and lots of gardening upkeep to contend with.

Autumn gardens are all about easy to maintain spaces and any professional gardener will tell you that you can still do wonderful things with a seasonal spot. We've found some great ideas for making the most of your garden in the cooler months, so take a look and see which might work wonders for your space!