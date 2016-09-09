Your browser is out-of-date.

14 gardens that don't suffer from lacking a lawn

Reflected Glory - Holland Park Renovation, Tyler Mandic Ltd Tyler Mandic Ltd Modern garden
Wave a sad goodbye to summer and say hello to autumn. You can, however, still enjoy your outdoor space as the weather changes, especially if you don't have a lawn and lots of gardening upkeep to contend with.

Autumn gardens are all about easy to maintain spaces and any professional gardener will tell you that you can still do wonderful things with a seasonal spot. We've found some great ideas for making the most of your garden in the cooler months, so take a look and see which might work wonders for your space!

1. Focus your attention on adding some comfortable patio furniture

BAHÇE ŞÖMİNESİ , BAHÇE ŞÖMİNESİ BAHÇE ŞÖMİNESİ GardenFire pits & barbecues
2. A stunning pond will be a gorgeous feature, whatever the weather

BIOTOP - The Garden of Eden, Ellicar Gardens BIOTOP Landschaftsgestaltung GmbH GardenSwim baths & ponds
3. Traditional gardens without a lawn will really benefit from an opulent water fountain!

Landschappelijke tuin met Wellness, Stam Hoveniers Stam Hoveniers GardenSwim baths & ponds
4. Gravel walkways make a neat and beautiful statement

​London Kitchen Garden - Small Garden Design by LS+L homify Rustic style garden Wood Multicolored kitchen garden,Potager,Town garden,Small garden
​London Kitchen Garden—Small Garden Design by LS+L

5. Why not take inspiration from contained Japanese Zen gardens?

Projeto Paisagismo, Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Borges Arquitetura & Paisagismo Modern garden
6. To make sure you can still get outside, weatherproofing with an awning is a foolproof plan

Patio Awning Installation in London. homify Modern balcony, veranda & terrace patio,awning,terrace,canopy,garden,alfresco,shading
Patio Awning Installation in London.

7. Raised beds are easy to maintain and change out for seasonal plants

Marylebone Courtyard Fenton Roberts Garden Design Modern garden
Marylebone Courtyard

8. Feature fencing with pretty climbers will add year-round appeal

Reflected Glory - Holland Park Renovation, Tyler Mandic Ltd Tyler Mandic Ltd Modern garden
Reflected Glory—Holland Park Renovation

9. Make your garden a social hot spot with a dedicated relaxation area

homify Modern garden
10. Potted blooms ensure a green touch, even in cooler months, when a lawn can't do it for you

​Back garden at Bedford Gardens House. Nash Baker Architects Ltd Modern garden
​Back garden at Bedford Gardens House.

11. No lawn? Why not create an allotment instead? All those root veggies will be a godsend in autumn

Featherbrook House, PKA Architects Ltd PKA Architects Ltd Modern garden
Featherbrook House

12. When the sun hides away, create your own heat with a wonderfully warm fire pit

Ayrshire outdoor living, Lithic Fire Lithic Fire Modern garden Sandstone
Ayrshire outdoor living

13. A courtyard can be a fabulous outdoor dining area

Open-Plan Kitchen/Living Room, Ladbroke Walk, London , Cue & Co of London Cue & Co of London Modern garden
Open-Plan Kitchen/Living Room, Ladbroke Walk, London

14. Don't get bogged down trying to manicure a lawn when you could be cooking in the great outdoors and having a great time!

Outdoor Kitchen Design Outdoors Limited Rustic style garden
Outdoor Kitchen

For more garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 15 Uniquely Creative Ways To Use Wood In Your Garden.

Outdoor lighting ideas for gorgeous house garden
Are you now less sad about your garden's lack of lawn?

No, Thanks