9 Steps to a Fantastic New Garden

We've seen some dramatic transformations in our time but today's project is right up there with the best of them. What was a small, muddy and uninspiring garden has become a hub of luxurious indulgence and we think we could all learn a thing or two from the clients that commissioned the overhaul.
You might be expecting flowerbeds and landscaping, but come and take a look at what might be the most swish small garden you've ever seen!
When a mini digger is called in to start work on a transformation project you know the results are going to be incredible.
Here we can see a modest garden being excavated and reconditioned, but what is it making way for?
The landscaping team brought in to carry out the groundwork really had a task on their hands and, with tonnes of earth removed, the next step in this project was to level the remaining earth.
We think you can see what is being added now, but you have to feel for the guy working away in the sun, don't you?
With a hole dug and the ground levelled, the serious business of construction begins.
While we are always keen to promote the virtues of DIY, this is clearly a job for professionals as bolstering the raw sides of the hole is a critical part of what is to come…
So, the cat's out of the bag now, isn't it? Instead of trying to create a bustling garden full of blooms, the clients decided to go all out and install the largest pool possible and we don't blame them.
With the sides bolstered and a concrete floor poured, progress is quick and we can't wait to see more!
Again, this is not a job for an amateur as one tiny tear in the waterproof membrane would mean game over for a clean and usable pool.
Thankfully, these guys really look to know what they're doing but we can't help wondering how the rest of the garden will be finished?
With water added and leaks checked for, the pool is all but complete and the steps are such a chic finishing touch.
With the sides having been filled in as well, we think we might be about to find out how the garden will be finished off, but what style do you think will be chosen?
Wood and water aren't always the best of friends but this treated hardwood decking is the ideal companion to an opulent garden swimming pool.
The rich tone looks fantastic, adding a little nature back into this transformed outdoor haven.
Well, you can't deny that the change is out of this world, can you? From a small, dirty patch of ground has sprung the most stunning pool and sociable deck area and we are nothing short of jealous.
All the high end furniture really finishes the look off to perfection!
Naturally, the garden edging has also been given attention, with mature shrubs and trees left in place, supported by a plethora of new potted blooms and exquisite planters.
We never thought that having a small garden would be such a brag-worthy attribute, but you've seen the proof!
