9 Steps to a Fantastic New Garden

We've seen some dramatic transformations in our time but today's project is right up there with the best of them. What was a small, muddy and uninspiring garden has become a hub of luxurious indulgence and we think we could all learn a thing or two from the clients that commissioned the overhaul.

You might be expecting flowerbeds and landscaping, but come and take a look at what might be the most swish small garden you've ever seen!