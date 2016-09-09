13 interior design mistakes (and how to avoid them)

Nobody's perfect, but we all want our home furnishing to be, so how can we avoid making silly interior design mistakes that will ruin the aesthetics we're working so hard for?
Well, we decided to gather some of the most common offenders then look at how top interior designers manage to sidestep them. We're not just going to tell you what the worst mistakes are, we're also going to give you the solutions. Generous to a fault, aren't we?
From living room sets that are too matchy-matchy to lighting that simply doesn't do the job, prepare to become an expert at avoiding design potholes!
Always combine fashion and function when it comes to your lighting solutions otherwise, why have any at all?
Step away from the catalogue!
You don't want your living room to like like countless others, do you? Then mix things up a bit and stick to a colour scheme rather than a brand.
Actually, it just makes your home look bare! Start collecting pieces you feel a connection to and hang or install them when you have time.
You can have too much of a good thing, so try adding in some complementary accent shades to pick out your favourite hue a little better.
Nothing could be further from the truth! By deliberately avoiding trends, your home will age very quickly. If nothing else, try adding a few small accessories.
Be yourself! This is your home so your opinion matters most. Get all your weird and wacky belongings on show and really own the space.
Only if you pick out the colour you have gone for in other areas of the room! Try to include some accessories in a similar shade to integrate an item.
Not true! A feature wall in paint or cheaper wallpaper can also have a great impact and won't blow your whole budget.
We think that contrasts help to pick out clever touches, so opt for a variety of materials and complementary colours.
Don't confuse cluttered with cosy! Try to hide away some things in storage boxes and cupboards or you might feel a little claustrophobic.
Actually, they run the risk of looking a little dull. Try to add some variety through your textiles. Rugs, throws and curtain all add funky texture easily.
You couldn't be more wrong! The key to welcoming plenty of natural light, you should try to make the most of them with simple, floaty dressings.
Sleek, beautiful storage will only ever add practicality and style to a space, so don't scrimp!
