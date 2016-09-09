13 interior design mistakes (and how to avoid them)

Nobody's perfect, but we all want our home furnishing to be, so how can we avoid making silly interior design mistakes that will ruin the aesthetics we're working so hard for?

Well, we decided to gather some of the most common offenders then look at how top interior designers manage to sidestep them. We're not just going to tell you what the worst mistakes are, we're also going to give you the solutions. Generous to a fault, aren't we?

From living room sets that are too matchy-matchy to lighting that simply doesn't do the job, prepare to become an expert at avoiding design potholes!