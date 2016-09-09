Your browser is out-of-date.

13 interior design mistakes (and how to avoid them)

press profile homify press profile homify
Appartement Luxembourg, FELD Architecture FELD Architecture Modern style bedroom
Nobody's perfect, but we all want our home furnishing to be, so how can we avoid making silly interior design mistakes that will ruin the aesthetics we're working so hard for? 

Well, we decided to gather some of the most common offenders then look at how top interior designers manage to sidestep them. We're not just going to tell you what the worst mistakes are, we're also going to give you the solutions. Generous to a fault, aren't we? 

From living room sets that are too matchy-matchy to lighting that simply doesn't do the job, prepare to become an expert at avoiding design potholes!

1. Installing lighting that looks good but doesn't illuminate much

Woonhuis Bergen , By Lenny By Lenny Minimalist living room
By Lenny

By Lenny
By Lenny
By Lenny

Always combine fashion and function when it comes to your lighting solutions otherwise, why have any at all?

2. Buying a full set of matching furniture

Дом из сруба, Ново-Рижское шоссе, Amazing Studio Светланы Панариной Amazing Studio Светланы Панариной Rustic style living room
Amazing Studio Светланы Панариной

Amazing Studio Светланы Панариной
Amazing Studio Светланы Панариной
Amazing Studio Светланы Панариной

Step away from the catalogue!

You don't want your living room to like like countless others, do you? Then mix things up a bit and stick to a colour scheme rather than a brand.

3. Leaving the walls blank is minimalist chic

Bridge House, 123DV Moderne Villa's 123DV Moderne Villa's Modern living room
123DV Moderne Villa&#39;s

123DV Moderne Villa's
123DV Moderne Villa&#39;s
123DV Moderne Villa's

Actually, it just makes your home look bare! Start collecting pieces you feel a connection to and hang or install them when you have time.

4. Sticking to one colour throughout a room is cohesive

Ookinhetpaars de webshop voor kleurrijke kussens en prachtige plaids, Ookinhetpaars Ookinhetpaars Scandinavian style living room
Ookinhetpaars

Ookinhetpaars
Ookinhetpaars
Ookinhetpaars

You can have too much of a good thing, so try adding in some complementary accent shades to pick out your favourite hue a little better.

5. Avoiding new trends will keep a room timeless

Квартира в классическом стиле в ЖК «Смольный Парк», 115 кв.м., Студия Павла Полынова Студия Павла Полынова Classic style living room
Студия Павла Полынова

Студия Павла Полынова
Студия Павла Полынова
Студия Павла Полынова

Nothing could be further from the truth! By deliberately avoiding trends, your home will age very quickly. If nothing else, try adding a few small accessories.

6. Not putting too many of my eccentricities out there will look better

homify Eclectic style living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Be yourself! This is your home so your opinion matters most. Get all your weird and wacky belongings on show and really own the space.

7. Statement furniture always looks good

Pudding Sofa Loaf Living roomSofas & armchairs
Loaf

Pudding Sofa

Loaf
Loaf
Loaf

Only if you pick out the colour you have gone for in other areas of the room! Try to include some accessories in a similar shade to integrate an item.

8. Designer wallpaper is the only way to make walls look fancy

Amazonia Light Wallpaper, Witch and Watchman Witch and Watchman Walls & flooringWallpaper
Witch and Watchman

Amazonia Light Wallpaper

Witch and Watchman
Witch and Watchman
Witch and Watchman

Not true! A feature wall in paint or cheaper wallpaper can also have a great impact and won't blow your whole budget.

9. Matching everything is the only way to go

Heath Cottage Dining Area homify Modern dining room refurbishment,renovation,cottage,scotland,aberdeen,white,timber,mid century,scandinavian,kitchen
homify

Heath Cottage Dining Area

homify
homify
homify

We think that contrasts help to pick out clever touches, so opt for a variety of materials and complementary colours.

10. The more things you include in a room, the cosier it feels

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Don't confuse cluttered with cosy! Try to hide away some things in storage boxes and cupboards or you might feel a little claustrophobic.

11. Neutral colours everywhere will look calm

Appartement Luxembourg, FELD Architecture FELD Architecture Modern style bedroom
FELD Architecture

FELD Architecture
FELD Architecture
FELD Architecture

Actually, they run the risk of looking a little dull. Try to add some variety through your textiles. Rugs, throws and curtain all add funky texture easily.

12. Windows aren't an important part of a design scheme

WONING BB2 te BREDA, ddp-architectuur ddp-architectuur Minimalist kitchen Metal Black
ddp-architectuur

ddp-architectuur
ddp-architectuur
ddp-architectuur

You couldn't be more wrong! The key to welcoming plenty of natural light, you should try to make the most of them with simple, floaty dressings.

13. Too much storage will shrink a room

homify BathroomStorage
homify

homify
homify
homify

Sleek, beautiful storage will only ever add practicality and style to a space, so don't scrimp!

For more interior design tips, take a look at this Ideabook: 25 Small Home Decorating Blunders You Should Avoid!

Tricky Loft Becomes a Little Gem
Which of these errors have you been guilty of before?

