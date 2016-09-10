Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

20 tricks you can use to create your garden paradise

press profile homify press profile homify
Small Contemporary Courtyard, Gardenplan Design Gardenplan Design Modern garden
Loading admin actions …

Creating a slice of gardening heaven, regardless of how big or small your space is, has never been easier now that we're bringing you these tips.

We've scoured numerous projects completed by talented professional gardeners and have whittled our top picks down to twenty that will see your garden transformed into an absolute delight. If you've long been thinking of giving your space an upgrade, read on and see just how easy it could be!

1. Cover any weed-prone areas with a good coating of organic mulch. Bang! The weeds are gone

A Modern Garden with Traditional Materials Yorkshire Gardens Modern garden
Yorkshire Gardens

A Modern Garden with Traditional Materials

Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens

2. Raised beds are easy to maintain and can house any blooms you like

El Encuentro 1, Estudio de Arquitectura Clariá & Clariá Estudio de Arquitectura Clariá & Clariá Modern garden
Estudio de Arquitectura Clariá &amp; Clariá

Estudio de Arquitectura Clariá & Clariá
Estudio de Arquitectura Clariá &amp; Clariá
Estudio de Arquitectura Clariá & Clariá

3. Brightly coloured planters add instant wow factor to any garden

Small Contemporary Courtyard, Gardenplan Design Gardenplan Design Modern garden
Gardenplan Design

Small Contemporary Courtyard

Gardenplan Design
Gardenplan Design
Gardenplan Design

4. If the idea of weeding fills you with horror, why not embrace a natural, wild garden?

Porthcothan Responsive Home, Innes Architects Innes Architects Modern garden
Innes Architects

Porthcothan Responsive Home

Innes Architects
Innes Architects
Innes Architects

5. Use an uneven surface to your advantage and create a sloping masterpiece with colourful ground coverage

Concrete House , Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern garden
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

Concrete House

Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

6. Break up large patios with some tidy little borders. You only need to remove a few slabs and you're done!

Courtyard Garden Unique Landscapes Country style garden
Unique Landscapes

Courtyard Garden

Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Eye-catching patio furniture will zing up any space and make it feel more inviting

Hamberg House, Richmond, London, London Atelier Ltd London Atelier Ltd Modern garden Wood Black
London Atelier Ltd

Hamberg House, Richmond, London

London Atelier Ltd
London Atelier Ltd
London Atelier Ltd

8. A bold colour scheme will add instant luxury to a garden. Your cushions and seating is a perfect place to try something new!

Contemporary Garden - North London, Earth Designs Earth Designs Modern garden Wood Purple/Violet
Earth Designs

Contemporary Garden—North London

Earth Designs
Earth Designs
Earth Designs

9. You don't need a lawn to have a gorgeous garden Stone gabions have such an impact

Small Garden with a Very Steep Slope Yorkshire Gardens Modern garden
Yorkshire Gardens

Small Garden with a Very Steep Slope

Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens

10. Add creepers to a pergola to instantly increase your green coverage

Cottage Garden Transformation, Elephant Interior Exterior Design Elephant Interior Exterior Design Mediterranean style garden
Elephant Interior Exterior Design

Cottage Garden Transformation

Elephant Interior Exterior Design
Elephant Interior Exterior Design
Elephant Interior Exterior Design

11. Add some stylish fencing to ensure privacy and really go all out with the style you choose!

Cool but Funky, Contempoary Garden Yorkshire Gardens Modern garden
Yorkshire Gardens

Cool but Funky, Contempoary Garden

Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens

12. Mix and match materials for an interesting and unique look. Wood, bricks and granite look great together

Small town garden homify Modern garden
homify

Small town garden

homify
homify
homify

13. Get creative with the shapes of your main features. A circular lawn is really calling to us

THE MILAN CONTEMPORARY PANEL BARTON FIELDS PATIO & LANDSCAPE CENTRE Modern garden Wood
BARTON FIELDS PATIO &amp; LANDSCAPE CENTRE

THE MILAN CONTEMPORARY PANEL

BARTON FIELDS PATIO & LANDSCAPE CENTRE
BARTON FIELDS PATIO &amp; LANDSCAPE CENTRE
BARTON FIELDS PATIO & LANDSCAPE CENTRE

14. In a small garden, symmetry and a little minimalism will help make it feel much larger

Garden design and build courtyard, Bicester, Oxfordshire Decorum . London Classic style garden Wood-Plastic Composite Grey
Decorum . London

Garden design and build courtyard, Bicester, Oxfordshire

Decorum . London
Decorum . London
Decorum . London

15. A good coating of shingle on your flowerbeds will easily neaten up your space and also look really beautiful

Gravel and water garden area Jane Harries Garden Designs Mediterranean style garden
Jane Harries Garden Designs

Gravel and water garden area

Jane Harries Garden Designs
Jane Harries Garden Designs
Jane Harries Garden Designs

16. Divide your garden up into specific functionalities. Separate dining and sitting areas will really heighten the luxury

A Colorful and Modern London Roof Terrace Project, Arthur Road Landscapes Arthur Road Landscapes Modern garden
Arthur Road Landscapes

A Colorful and Modern London Roof Terrace Project

Arthur Road Landscapes
Arthur Road Landscapes
Arthur Road Landscapes

17. Stepped displays always look phenomenal and you can keep them super simple

GALAXY SANDSTONE PAVING BARTON FIELDS PATIO & LANDSCAPE CENTRE Modern garden Sandstone Black
BARTON FIELDS PATIO &amp; LANDSCAPE CENTRE

GALAXY SANDSTONE PAVING

BARTON FIELDS PATIO & LANDSCAPE CENTRE
BARTON FIELDS PATIO &amp; LANDSCAPE CENTRE
BARTON FIELDS PATIO & LANDSCAPE CENTRE

18. Integrate your garden with your home for a truly cohesive and welcoming feel. French doors will help with this, as will keeping them open on clement days

Brackenbury House, Neil Dusheiko Architects Neil Dusheiko Architects Modern garden
Neil Dusheiko Architects

Brackenbury House

Neil Dusheiko Architects
Neil Dusheiko Architects
Neil Dusheiko Architects

19. Even novice gardeners can enjoy a piece of garden paradise, if you stay within your limits. A rockery will need little maintenance

Gwel-An-Treth, Sennen Cove, Cornwall, Laurence Associates Laurence Associates Modern garden
Laurence Associates

Gwel-An-Treth, Sennen Cove, Cornwall

Laurence Associates
Laurence Associates
Laurence Associates

20. Simple granite patios keep a garden looking and feeling well-maintained and ready to use. We love the patchwork feel of this one!

Felsted Place Aralia Minimalist style garden Stone Green
Aralia

Felsted Place

Aralia
Aralia
Aralia

For more garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 15 Uniquely Creative Ways To Use Wood In Your Garden.

13 interior design mistakes (and how to avoid them)
Let us know which tips you plans to use!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks