20 tricks you can use to create your garden paradise

Creating a slice of gardening heaven, regardless of how big or small your space is, has never been easier now that we're bringing you these tips.
We've scoured numerous projects completed by talented professional gardeners and have whittled our top picks down to twenty that will see your garden transformed into an absolute delight. If you've long been thinking of giving your space an upgrade, read on and see just how easy it could be!
For more garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 15 Uniquely Creative Ways To Use Wood In Your Garden.