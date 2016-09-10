Your browser is out-of-date.

Outhouse designs for your garden

Modern Garden with a rustic twist, Yorkshire Gardens Yorkshire Gardens Modern garden
If you love the look of a garden pergola but feel a little overwhelmed by the choices out there, it's homify to the rescue, as we've found a small selection of stunning styles to consider!

Any good landscaper will tell you that a perfectly put together pergola will add a wealth of style to your outdoor space and really pull a beautiful theme together. 

Take a look at our top picks and see which you like the best!

1. An industrial pergola constructed from metal

Schaduwlounge over het terras, Bladgoud-tuinen Bladgoud-tuinen Industrial style balcony, veranda & terrace Metal Metallic/Silver
Will offer weatherproof style and a modern touch.

2. White wood always looks classic

Pawilony ogrodowe, Ogrodowy Salon Ogrodowy Salon GardenFurniture
And we can't think of anything better for a traditional British garden.

3. Keep it natural and simple with a plain wooden pergola

Modern Garden with a rustic twist Yorkshire Gardens Modern garden rustic garden,sleepers,pergola
Modern Garden with a rustic twist

This would look great with coordinated garden fencing!

4. For a more permanent option

Pergola Giles Jollands Architect Classic style garden
Pergola

A mix of brick and wood works well and creates a heavenly pathway.

5. If ultra-contemporary is the name of the game

homify GardenFurniture
An anodised metal pergola is ideal.

6. Natural wood pergolas made from tree trunks

Gartengestaltung, Rheber Holz Design Rheber Holz Design GardenFurniture Wood Amber/Gold
Are a great addition to a wild garden!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Dramatic dark wood

Pergola Earth Designs Modern garden Solid Wood
Pergola

This dramatic dark wood pergola with integral dining furniture is a social hot spot.

8. Pergolas don't have to be small

Outdoor Cooler, Blastcool Blastcool GardenAccessories & decoration
Outdoor Cooler

So how about something large that joins to your home?

9. If al fresco dining is a favourite activity

Virginia Water , Keir Townsend Ltd. Keir Townsend Ltd. GardenGreenhouses & pavilions
Virginia Water

A pergola with a roof is a must have.

10. Perfectly self-contained pergolas

Ecocube, ecospace españa ecospace españa GardenGreenhouses & pavilions
Make for fantastic alternatives to terraces.

11. Weatherproof and wonderful

homify GardenGreenhouses & pavilions
We think this boxy pergola hits the style jackpot!

12. Custom pergola

Gazebo con teli, RicreArt - Italmaxitetto RicreArt - Italmaxitetto Modern garden
Why not commission a custom pergola that fits your space to perfection?

13. The finishing touches

Exuberante, Loro Arquitetura e Paisagismo Loro Arquitetura e Paisagismo Eclectic style garden
The finishing touches can really make or break a pergola installation. So for added privacy, something like this (complete with curtains) is ideal.

14. What a totally tropical feel

Locanda dell'Aioncino, Studio Luppichini Studio Luppichini Rustic style garden
The perfect blend of cabana chic and pergola style, the bamboo mat roofs here look amazing!

For more garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 20 tricks you can use to create your garden paradise.

Which would look the bee's knees in your garden?

