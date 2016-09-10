Outhouse designs for your garden

If you love the look of a garden pergola but feel a little overwhelmed by the choices out there, it's homify to the rescue, as we've found a small selection of stunning styles to consider!
Any good landscaper will tell you that a perfectly put together pergola will add a wealth of style to your outdoor space and really pull a beautiful theme together.
Take a look at our top picks and see which you like the best!
Will offer weatherproof style and a modern touch.
And we can't think of anything better for a traditional British garden.
This would look great with coordinated garden fencing!
A mix of brick and wood works well and creates a heavenly pathway.
Are a great addition to a wild garden!
This dramatic dark wood pergola with integral dining furniture is a social hot spot.
So how about something large that joins to your home?
A pergola with a roof is a must have.
Make for fantastic alternatives to terraces.
Why not commission a custom pergola that fits your space to perfection?
The finishing touches can really make or break a pergola installation. So for added privacy, something like this (complete with curtains) is ideal.
The perfect blend of cabana chic and pergola style, the bamboo mat roofs here look amazing!
