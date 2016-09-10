Evening garden party decorating ideas with outdoor lighting

With the summer months drawing to a close, we need to start thinking about how we can still enjoy our gardens and we think we have the answer. Evening outdoor get-togethers are always fun and let us all bask in the joy of a little al fresco dining, starlit conversation and good times

With that in mind, take a look at what we think are some of the most beautiful gardens that make evening entertaining a doddle. It's all about the right outdoor lighting, ambience and furniture and we know that once you've read this article, you'll have a great handle on how to freshen up your garden for a little nighttime socialising!