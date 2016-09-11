Your browser is out-of-date.

15 superb front gardens you can imitate pretty cheaply

press profile homify press profile homify
Ausgefallene Staudenpflanzung für sonnigen Vorgarten, Strauchpoeten Strauchpoeten Modern garden
Loading admin actions …

They say that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery so you should feel free to take inspiration from these amazing front gardens that have been landscaped by professional gardeners

Filled to the brim with great ideas, cohesive themes and stylish plants, all of these contribute to an amazing first impression for guests that visit the respective houses and we want the same for you. Take a look and see which gardening styles really speak to you, then get to creating something similar!

1. Mediterranean flair doesn't have to stay on the continent. We love the addition of a water feature

Realizzazioni giardini, Azienda agricola Vivai Romeo Azienda agricola Vivai Romeo GardenPlants & flowers
Azienda agricola Vivai Romeo

Azienda agricola Vivai Romeo
Azienda agricola Vivai Romeo
Azienda agricola Vivai Romeo

2. Minimalist gardens can still be impactful if you have a central feature

haus GTO, BPLUSARCHITEKTUR BPLUSARCHITEKTUR Minimalist houses
BPLUSARCHITEKTUR

BPLUSARCHITEKTUR
BPLUSARCHITEKTUR
BPLUSARCHITEKTUR

3. What could be more romantic than a little wild garden feel?

Ausgefallene Staudenpflanzung für sonnigen Vorgarten, Strauchpoeten Strauchpoeten Modern garden
Strauchpoeten

Strauchpoeten
Strauchpoeten
Strauchpoeten

4. Perfectly maintained spaces give a fantastic idea of what your interior looks like

homify Modern garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

5. Don't just pick one material and stick with it, mix things up a little! Shingle and mulch contrast gorgeously

Hauseingänge - Ihre Visitenkarte , Fischer Garten-und Landschaftsbau GmbH Fischer Garten-und Landschaftsbau GmbH Classic style garden
Fischer Garten-und Landschaftsbau GmbH

Fischer Garten-und Landschaftsbau GmbH
Fischer Garten-und Landschaftsbau GmbH
Fischer Garten-und Landschaftsbau GmbH

6. Multi-level gardens with stone beds are a hard-hitting style home run! So perfect for a modern home

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

7. Who says you can't create a terrace in your front garden? Not us! What a funky and unique idea

homify Rustic style garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

8. Topiary have a classic and timeless appeal, but can you resist more unusual shapes? We'll take a dinosaur, please

Japangarten mit Koiteich in Bremerhaven, japan-garten-kultur japan-garten-kultur Modern garden
japan-garten-kultur

japan-garten-kultur
japan-garten-kultur
japan-garten-kultur

9. A small burst of colour can be all you need and would be ideal for a minimalist façade

Casa Caritas No.58, ARQUIPLAN ARQUIPLAN Modern houses
ARQUIPLAN

ARQUIPLAN
ARQUIPLAN
ARQUIPLAN

10. Stepped wooden beds have a really welcoming, organic feel. Imagine these leading up to an eco-house

A small contemporary front garden homify Modern garden
homify

A small contemporary front garden

homify
homify
homify

11. Simple is good, so potted plants can be a fabulous front garden alternative if you don't have space to spare

ECO TOWN HOUSE, CHALKSPACE CHALKSPACE
CHALKSPACE

ECO TOWN HOUSE

CHALKSPACE
CHALKSPACE
CHALKSPACE

12. Full to bursting beds look stunning and can easily detract from a less than perfect house façade

GÄRTNERISCH AUFGEWERTETE 60ER-JAHRE WOHNANLAGE, Ullsteinstraße, Berlin-Tempelhof, Büro Christian Meyer Büro Christian Meyer Modern garden
Büro Christian Meyer

Büro Christian Meyer
Büro Christian Meyer
Büro Christian Meyer

13. We are in awe of this lovely lavender lead-in! It looks colourful, but just imagine the heavenly scent

Red Grass, Estudio de paisajismo 2R PAISAJE Estudio de paisajismo 2R PAISAJE Mediterranean style garden
Estudio de paisajismo 2R PAISAJE

Estudio de paisajismo 2R PAISAJE
Estudio de paisajismo 2R PAISAJE
Estudio de paisajismo 2R PAISAJE

14. If you're not a natural gardener opt for something more low-maintenance, such as a cacti garden

Verde pungente, Au dehors Studio. Architettura del Paesaggio Au dehors Studio. Architettura del Paesaggio Mediterranean style garden
Au dehors Studio. Architettura del Paesaggio

Au dehors Studio. Architettura del Paesaggio
Au dehors Studio. Architettura del Paesaggio
Au dehors Studio. Architettura del Paesaggio

15. After a long day at work, what could be nicer than coming home to a Zen space? This really puts the 'om' in home!

Casa Owen, Terra Terra Modern garden
Terra

Terra
Terra
Terra

For more garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 17 Easy Ideas To Make Your Small Garden Super Duper.

How are you planing to make more of your front garden?

