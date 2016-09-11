15 superb front gardens you can imitate pretty cheaply

They say that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery so you should feel free to take inspiration from these amazing front gardens that have been landscaped by professional gardeners.

Filled to the brim with great ideas, cohesive themes and stylish plants, all of these contribute to an amazing first impression for guests that visit the respective houses and we want the same for you. Take a look and see which gardening styles really speak to you, then get to creating something similar!