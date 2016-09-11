A Splash Making Garden Makeover

Home renovations don't get much more dramatic than sad gardens being gifted with an ultra luxe swimming pool. Just in case you're feeling a little indulgent and tempted to go all out, we thought we'd show you one such project today.
What was here before was an unloved, awkwardly shaped outdoor space, but when you see how it was totally turned around to be a covetable hive of opulence, we know you'll be tempted to do something similar!
Let's take a look…
Would you just look at the bizarre shape and proportions of this site? There's no way that this can have been a simple project to get started on.
However, with the old garden excavated and cleared, it was on with the concrete pad pouring and structural elements. We can't quite tell what is being done here yet, but we get the feeling it's fabulous!
Thank goodness for talented construction teams that aren't easily scared by a tricky project, eh? With the proposed floor layout shuttered and bolstered, more concrete was added to create the perfect base pad for what was to come.
Now we see it from this angle, it looks to be a bigger project than we first thought, but seriously, what is it? That's not a normal pool shape…
Wow! Now this is a shock. We easily could have assumed that a terrace was being created. Or a raised patio. But a gorgeous, uniquely shaped swimming pool?
Raised up, it looks so high end, not to mention perfectly finished, whilst the green hue of the water adds a totally tropical feel. We might not have reliable weather in the UK but we'd love something like this in our gardens, just on the off chance of a sunny day!
What's really blowing us away with this project is the attention to detail that was maintained. Not only is the pool gorgeous and generously sized, but the terraces added around the edge are the perfect finishing touch.
This is a garden that is geared towards luxury and socialising and we don't think we'd be able to resist a summer cocktail, refreshing dip and a spot of sunbathing. Would you?
It would have been so simple to install a pool, add some terraces and just assume that the project was complete, but that's not the attitude taken here.
With beautiful built-up beds, dramatic dark gravel and perfectly selected plants dotted around the edges of the space, there is a wonderfully natural feel to this garden. Everything also looks easy to maintain, which is the dream!
Of course there's a charming water feature in this garden! Why wouldn't there be? No corners have been cut in a bid to create an eye-catching, inspirational and enjoyable space so, with a little room to spare, a trickling waterfall feature was a natural choice.
What originally looked like a dull and uninspiring spot has been totally overhauled and we will be keeping this project in our minds for a long time!
