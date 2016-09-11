A Splash Making Garden Makeover

Home renovations don't get much more dramatic than sad gardens being gifted with an ultra luxe swimming pool. Just in case you're feeling a little indulgent and tempted to go all out, we thought we'd show you one such project today.

What was here before was an unloved, awkwardly shaped outdoor space, but when you see how it was totally turned around to be a covetable hive of opulence, we know you'll be tempted to do something similar!

Let's take a look…