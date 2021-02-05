22 inspiring modern British gardens (you can copy)

We love looking at completed contemporary garden projects in a bid to get inspired for our own. But isn't it always a shame when you stumble upon something you love, then discover it's been installed in another country, with a totally different climate? There's no guarantee that the plants would thrive in the UK, what with our tempestuous weather, so how about looking a little closer to home for your ideas?

We've found some wonderful modern garden ideas right here in the UK and having been crafted by talented landscapers, you know they're going to be special. Take a look and see if any inspire you to grab your gardening gloves!