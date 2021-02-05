Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

22 inspiring modern British gardens (you can copy)

press profile homify press profile homify
Best Solutions for Small Gardens , Yorkshire Gardens Yorkshire Gardens Minimalist style garden Wood-Plastic Composite
Loading admin actions …

We love looking at completed contemporary garden projects in a bid to get inspired for our own. But isn't it always a shame when you stumble upon something you love, then discover it's been installed in another country, with a totally different climate? There's no guarantee that the plants would thrive in the UK, what with our tempestuous weather, so how about looking a little closer to home for your ideas?

We've found some wonderful modern garden ideas right here in the UK and having been crafted by talented landscapers, you know they're going to be special. Take a look and see if any inspire you to grab your gardening gloves!

1. The contrast of white beds with the dramatic black tulips is incredible! What a monochrome masterpiece of a garden.

Contemporary Garden in Guildford, Cherry Mills Garden Design Cherry Mills Garden Design Modern garden
Cherry Mills Garden Design

Contemporary Garden in Guildford

Cherry Mills Garden Design
Cherry Mills Garden Design
Cherry Mills Garden Design

2. The use of shaped shrubs (opposed to colourful blooms) looks so fresh and different.

Small, low maintenance garden Yorkshire Gardens Minimalist style garden Wood-Plastic Composite artifical lawn,eco deck,simple garden
Yorkshire Gardens

Small, low maintenance garden

Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens

3. A vibrant seating area, coupled with super neat bushes, makes this garden a modern work of art.

Contemporary Garden - North London, Earth Designs Earth Designs Modern garden Purple/Violet
Earth Designs

Contemporary Garden—North London

Earth Designs
Earth Designs
Earth Designs

4. Lawn? What lawn?! Nobody ever said you absolutely have to have grass in your garden and this project is convincing us to rip ours up.

homify Modern garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

5. The mix of materials in this patio not only looks fabulous, it also naturally lends itself to contained borders. We love all those modern swirls and curves!

Modern Family garden in Essex, Earth Designs Earth Designs Modern garden
Earth Designs

Modern Family garden in Essex

Earth Designs
Earth Designs
Earth Designs

6. This modern garden has been planned and executed to perfection. Just look at all the compartmentalised sections.

Birdseye view Earth Designs Modern garden
Earth Designs

Birdseye view

Earth Designs
Earth Designs
Earth Designs

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Small but perfectly formed, this garden is a delight. With a wooden terrace, funky orange screen and a wall-mounted water feature, it's got everything!

Modern Family garden in North London, Earth Designs Earth Designs Modern garden
Earth Designs

Modern Family garden in North London

Earth Designs
Earth Designs
Earth Designs

8. Why only focus on the plants when you can have an incredible water feature and unusual patio surround as the main focus?

Contemporary Modern Family Garden Rosemary Coldstream Garden Design Limited Modern garden
Rosemary Coldstream Garden Design Limited

Contemporary Modern Family Garden

Rosemary Coldstream Garden Design Limited
Rosemary Coldstream Garden Design Limited
Rosemary Coldstream Garden Design Limited

9. Believe it or not, that large building is a 'shed'! The repeated rectangular motif looks so contemporary, whilst the white shingle is the perfect finishing material.

Modern Garden Shed homify Modern garage/shed Wood Grey storage,garden,modern,contemporary,sliding door,city garden,premium,quality,futuristic,stylish
homify

Modern Garden Shed

homify
homify
homify

10. Nothing says modern garden quite like a contemporary art installation.

A Modern Garden with Traditional Materials Yorkshire Gardens Modern garden
Yorkshire Gardens

A Modern Garden with Traditional Materials

Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens

11. Separating the social and green areas is a modern trend for gardens and we love this sunken patio.

Classic & Modern Garden Landscape Design Classic style garden
Garden Landscape Design

Classic & Modern

Garden Landscape Design
Garden Landscape Design
Garden Landscape Design

12. It might be small but this garden is the epitome of contemporary chic, especially with white fence panels.

Small back garden design homify Modern garden
homify

Small back garden design

homify
homify
homify

13. When your home is a modern marvel, your garden should follow suit. This updated take on a courtyard space is phenomenal.

​Back garden at Bedford Gardens House. Nash Baker Architects Ltd Modern garden
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

​Back garden at Bedford Gardens House.

Nash Baker Architects Ltd
Nash Baker Architects Ltd
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

14. With green space becoming a commodity in urban areas, you need to get creative. How about a modern roof garden, complete with decking?

London garden roof-top terace Decorum . London Modern garden Solid Wood
Decorum . London

London garden roof-top terace

Decorum . London
Decorum . London
Decorum . London

15. Technically, this is a garden as the house surrounds it and opens out into the space. We think this is the ultimate in modern gardens, given that it's sparsely decorated and ultra private.

Courtyard House - East Dulwich, Designcubed Designcubed Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Designcubed

Courtyard House — East Dulwich

Designcubed
Designcubed
Designcubed

16. When you're faced with an awkward plot, you make the most of it! Raised beds that lead to a pretty terrace might be our new favourite way to tackle an uneven space.

White Horse Pub, Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd. Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd. Country style garden
Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd.

White Horse Pub

Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd.
Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd.
Hampshire Design Consultancy Ltd.

17. This all-weather garden certainly knows how to make the most of modern materials, motifs and funky plants.

RHS Cardiff 2015, Best4hedging Best4hedging Modern garden
Best4hedging

RHS Cardiff 2015

Best4hedging
Best4hedging
Best4hedging

18. While the materials are nothing short of rustic, the overall styling is so modern and fun. Seating, a table and breezy potted plants all enhance the feel.

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

19. What's more modern than a millimetre perfect lawn and a smattering of spiky plants?

AR Design Studio- Abbots Way, AR Design Studio AR Design Studio Modern houses
AR Design Studio

AR Design Studio- Abbots Way

AR Design Studio
AR Design Studio
AR Design Studio

20. This modern 'shoffice' (shed/office) is making us reevaluate our gardens!

Shoffice , Platform 5 Architects LLP Platform 5 Architects LLP Modern garage/shed
Platform 5 Architects LLP

Shoffice

Platform 5 Architects LLP
Platform 5 Architects LLP
Platform 5 Architects LLP

21. This black and cherry wood colour scheme has created a modern garden with a difference.

Al Fresco Dining IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD
IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD

Al Fresco Dining

IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD
IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD
IS AND REN STUDIOS LTD

22. Contrasting perfectly with a traditional home, this modern project shows that you can harmoniously blend two wildly different styles.

Knightsbridge Roof Terrace - Aralia Garden Design Aralia Modern bars & clubs Stone Grey roof terrace,rooftop garden,roof garden,garden design,landscape architecture,landscape architect,landscape design,garden designer,architecture,Commercial Spaces
Aralia

Knightsbridge Roof Terrace—Aralia Garden Design

Aralia
Aralia
Aralia

For more garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 15 Superb Front Gardens You Can Imitate Pretty Cheaply.

If you're looking for modern garden ideas that can take you from summer to winter, then read on to learn more about firepits by one of our professionals with expertise in contemporary garden and landscape designs.

Easy to install, firepits can add some needed warmth to your outdoor space while also elevating the look of a garden.

Bonus: Want to turn up the heat in your modern garden? Add flair with a firepit, which doubles as an outdoor grill.

The Till Lithic Fire Rustic style garden
Lithic Fire

The Till

Lithic Fire
Lithic Fire
Lithic Fire

Bonus: A contemporary garden design with a space for the whole family is made even more extravagant with a sandstone firepit.

Ayrshire outdoor living, Lithic Fire Lithic Fire Modern garden Sandstone
Lithic Fire

Ayrshire outdoor living

Lithic Fire
Lithic Fire
Lithic Fire

Bonus: Get toasty beside a firepit and make the most of your garden all year round!

1.2m rustic sandstone firepit , Lithic Fire Lithic Fire Rustic style garden Sandstone rustic stone,outdoor furniture,relaxing,entertaining
Lithic Fire

1.2m rustic sandstone firepit

Lithic Fire
Lithic Fire
Lithic Fire

Feeling inspired but in need of ideas for a modern garden space indoors? We've got you covered. Check out this ideabook: How to get started on your indoor winter garden.


12 decorating ideas for a small studio apartment
Is your garden ready for a modern twist?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks