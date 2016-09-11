Pro tips for decorating tiny bedrooms

A small space needs a clear decorating directive and when it comes to your bedroom, you really don't want to get it wrong. That's why we've compiled key advice from amazing interior designers as to how you can get the most from a compact boudoir.
It's all about thinking smart and never losing sight of the need to combine comfort with functionality so, if you're struggling with a small space, read on and get ready to enjoy a more usable bedroom!
In a small bedroom it will be unlikely that standard furniture will ever fit the space well, so we suggest that you look to have your main items, such as the bed and wardrobe, custom made to fit perfectly.
This might be expensive but it's a lifetime investment!
Your small bedroom can house a study area too, if you get creative with your bed! Extending the headboard to make a small desk area is a fantastic way to increase your usable area and it looks fab.
You could even opt for a stool that will slide out of sight underneath.
Regardless of size, you will need a bed in your bedroom, so why not think about raising it off the ground and adding some bedroom storage potential underneath?
You'll lose no floor space and will gain a plethora of fantastic shelving!
Shelves, televisions and mirrors can all be mounted to your bedroom wall in order to keep the floor clear and looking much larger.
A full-length mirror could even be added to the back of your door!
To create the impression of a larger space, a neutral wall colour is a great idea but don't think that you can't add in funky colour as well.
Your bed sheets and soft furnishings are perfect for accent colours and won't shrink the space.
The ultimate neutral shade to decorate with when you want to increase the perceived area of your bedroom is white.
It reflects light, looks clean and simply cuts through clutter like a hot knife through butter. We also think it's classically beautiful.
Decorating a little more minimally will definitely help you to make the most of a small bedroom, but you don't have to throw all of your belongings away.
Try to keep small items stored out of sight and opt for some statement pieces instead.
Your built-in wardrobe or cupboards could be your new best friend in a small bedroom, if you replace the doors with mirrored panels.
This is a tried and tested method for essentially doubling the perceived size of a room and will negate the need for any freestanding reflective surfaces.
If you don't have built-in cupboards, now is the time to consider some.
By blending in with the wall, you don't look to lose any floor space but the masses of storage potential that they offer make them a real no-brainer. You'll never lose anything again!
