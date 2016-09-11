Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Pro tips for decorating tiny bedrooms

press profile homify press profile homify
homify Modern style bedroom
Loading admin actions …

A small space needs a clear decorating directive and when it comes to your bedroom, you really don't want to get it wrong. That's why we've compiled key advice from amazing interior designers as to how you can get the most from a compact boudoir. 

It's all about thinking smart and never losing sight of the need to combine comfort with functionality so, if you're struggling with a small space, read on and get ready to enjoy a more usable bedroom!

1. Have custom furniture made

Residência AM, Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Modern style bedroom
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

In a small bedroom it will be unlikely that standard furniture will ever fit the space well, so we suggest that you look to have your main items, such as the bed and wardrobe, custom made to fit perfectly. 

This might be expensive but it's a lifetime investment!

2. Make your headboard multifunctional

Dormitórios adolescentes!, Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design Modern style bedroom
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design

Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design

Your small bedroom can house a study area too, if you get creative with your bed! Extending the headboard to make a small desk area is a fantastic way to increase your usable area and it looks fab.

You could even opt for a stool that will slide out of sight underneath.

3. Consider integral storage

Cobertura Freguesia, fpr Studio fpr Studio Scandinavian style bedroom White
fpr Studio

fpr Studio
fpr Studio
fpr Studio

Regardless of size, you will need a bed in your bedroom, so why not think about raising it off the ground and adding some bedroom storage potential underneath?

You'll lose no floor space and will gain a plethora of fantastic shelving!

4. Wall-mount what you can

NP 702, POCHE ARQUITETURA POCHE ARQUITETURA Eclectic style bedroom
POCHE ARQUITETURA

POCHE ARQUITETURA
POCHE ARQUITETURA
POCHE ARQUITETURA

Shelves, televisions and mirrors can all be mounted to your bedroom wall in order to keep the floor clear and looking much larger. 

A full-length mirror could even be added to the back of your door!

5. Keep your walls neutral

Apartamento da Jovem Artista, Patrícia Hagobian Interiores Patrícia Hagobian Interiores Modern style bedroom
Patrícia Hagobian Interiores

Patrícia Hagobian Interiores
Patrícia Hagobian Interiores
Patrícia Hagobian Interiores

To create the impression of a larger space, a neutral wall colour is a great idea but don't think that you can't add in funky colour as well.

Your bed sheets and soft furnishings are perfect for accent colours and won't shrink the space.

6. All-white is alright

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

The ultimate neutral shade to decorate with when you want to increase the perceived area of your bedroom is white.

It reflects light, looks clean and simply cuts through clutter like a hot knife through butter. We also think it's classically beautiful.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Make good use of minimalism

Residências Praianas, Michele Moncks Arquitetura Michele Moncks Arquitetura Tropical style bedroom
Michele Moncks Arquitetura

Michele Moncks Arquitetura
Michele Moncks Arquitetura
Michele Moncks Arquitetura

Decorating a little more minimally will definitely help you to make the most of a small bedroom, but you don't have to throw all of your belongings away. 

Try to keep small items stored out of sight and opt for some statement pieces instead.

8. Mirror, mirror on the door

homify Classic style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Your built-in wardrobe or cupboards could be your new best friend in a small bedroom, if you replace the doors with mirrored panels. 

This is a tried and tested method for essentially doubling the perceived size of a room and will negate the need for any freestanding reflective surfaces.

9. Build into the wall

Apartamento 102, Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design Eclectic style bedroom White
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte &amp; Design

Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte &amp; Design
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design

If you don't have built-in cupboards, now is the time to consider some. 

By blending in with the wall, you don't look to lose any floor space but the masses of storage potential that they offer make them a real no-brainer. You'll never lose anything again!

For more bedroom inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 13 Clever Wardrobes For Homes With Limited Space.

Scruffy Home Gets a Swanky Update
Which tips give you new hope for your small bedroom?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks