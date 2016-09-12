How to design your home for less stressful mornings

A beautiful home is one thing but a stunning space that also functions to perfection and promotes productivity is surely the holy grail.

Well, we've taken a look at some of the most successful interior design projects out there and compiled a list of things that you can do to ensure you wake up ready to tackle the day ahead, from making sure your bedroom has enough natural light to enjoying inspirational views while you work.

We've got to thank the incredible design teams that brought these tips to our attention, but let's pop that on hold while we share them with you!