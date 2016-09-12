Your browser is out-of-date.

How to design your home for less stressful mornings

press profile homify press profile homify
homify Minimalist study/office
A beautiful home is one thing but a stunning space that also functions to perfection and promotes productivity is surely the holy grail. 

Well, we've taken a look at some of the most successful interior design projects out there and compiled a list of things that you can do to ensure you wake up ready to tackle the day ahead, from making sure your bedroom has enough natural light to enjoying inspirational views while you work. 

We've got to thank the incredible design teams that brought these tips to our attention, but let's pop that on hold while we share them with you!

1. Always wake up with natural light filling your bedroom. A loft conversion boudoir will certainly guarantee this!

Таунхаус в Подмосковье, Студия авторского дизайна ASHE Home Студия авторского дизайна ASHE Home Eclectic style dressing room
2. Create a sociable kitchen and eating space that will encourage open discussion over breakfast

Orford | A classic country kitchen with coastal inspiration Davonport Classic style kitchen Wood
3. If you work from home, make sure that your work room can be eaten in, if you're really in the zone!

homify Minimalist study/office
4. A home office should always enjoy a view. Just looking up at the great outdoors will always get your synapses firing

Etoile du Nord JAMIE FALLA Modern study/office
5. Get your office lighting just right so that you can work as long as you want. Natural light during the day and a soft desk lamp for the evening will be ideal

PLAN DESK, JAMES TATTERSALL JAMES TATTERSALL Study/officeDesks
6. Choose super calm decorating styles throughout your home. You should never feel disjointed or on edge in your home

Living Room homify Modern living room
If you're thinking of adding a home office to your home, take a look at this Ideabook: Designing The Perfect Home Office.

Pro tips for decorating tiny bedrooms
Would any of these tips help your daily productivity?

