18 garden fences that'll get the neighbours talking

press profile homify press profile homify
Holzzäune, meingartenversand.de meingartenversand.de GardenFencing & walls
It might not seem like the most interesting topic on the face of it, but the garden fencing you choose will either make or break your garden

Once you've seen them we think you're going to get as excited about all the options out there as we are. We'll even go so far to say that a few of you will be calling your local landscaping team to swap out your existing boundary borders!

From classic to out of this world unusual, we've got something for everyone…

1. Timeless wooden fencing will never date

Schallschutzzäune Limes, Junior, Horizontal: Aufwertung für privaten Grund, Braun & Würfele - Holz im Garten Braun & Würfele - Holz im Garten Modern garden Wood
Braun &amp; Würfele—Holz im Garten

2. Concrete fencing adds a real authority to your outdoor space

Deluxe Betonzäune, Morganland Morganland GardenFencing & walls
Morganland

3. A mix of stone gabions and bamboo looks striking

Moderner Sichtschutz: individuell, dezent, flexibel, stabil ..., GH Product Solutions GH Product Solutions GardenFencing & walls
GH Product Solutions

4. Rusted steel won't be for everyone, but what a statement!

Sichtschutzwände - Gartenwände, Atelier51 Atelier51 GardenFencing & walls
Atelier51

5. If metal tempts you but you like things clean, how about a shiny stainless number?

Alaskan Mountain Gate, Edelstahl Atelier Crouse: Edelstahl Atelier Crouse: Eclectic style garden
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:

Alaskan Mountain Gate

6. Rustic fencing is ideal for country gardens

Holzzäune, meingartenversand.de meingartenversand.de GardenFencing & walls
meingartenversand.de

7. Blockwork looks great with heritage homes and forms a solid barrier. Technically more of a wall, but you can use narrow blocks for a more delicate fence feel

homify Mediterranean style garden
homify

8. Wrought iron is fantastic because of its inherent potential for customisation

Zaun Modell Brandenburg, Zaunfactory - Zäune & Tore Zaunfactory - Zäune & Tore GardenFencing & walls
Zaunfactory—Zäune &amp; Tore

9. Faux bricks look heavy and strong but go up like standard fence panels. The perfect combination!

Betonzäune-Sichtschutz , Triumph-Zaunsysteme Triumph-Zaunsysteme GardenFencing & walls
Triumph-Zaunsysteme

10. When you've got a garden worth showing off, how about a cut out fencing design?

Casa unifamiliare a Nembro-BG, PBEB architetti PBEB architetti GardenFencing & walls
PBEB architetti

11. Woven fencing won't be a permanent addition but it adds a really organic feel

Quercus Raised Beds -Extra Space in a small garden, Quercus UK Ltd Quercus UK Ltd Country style garden
Quercus UK Ltd

Quercus Raised Beds -Extra Space in a small garden

12. Barely there fencing is ideal for terraces that look out over a wider landscape

Decking project Atkinsons Fencing Ltd Scandinavian style garden
Atkinsons Fencing Ltd

Decking project

13. For a touch of tradition, you can't get better than a romantic white picket fence

Ogrodzenia posesyjne (PCV), Ogrodzenia PCV Ogrodzenia PCV Classic style garden
Ogrodzenia PCV

14. We like to spice things up, so what about a brightly coloured fence? You could match your front door to it!

Die Vielfallt der Zäune, Triumph-Zaunsysteme Triumph-Zaunsysteme GardenFencing & walls
Triumph-Zaunsysteme

15. Heavy-duty, totally opaque wooden fencing looks super contemporary and ensures your privacy in a built-up area

East Dulwich 1 Proctor & Co. Architecture Ltd Modern houses Glass Black modern loft,contemporary design,glazed dormer,kitchen extension,industrial,herringbone floor,timber fence,glazed extension,modern extension,london kitchen,extension,east dulwich
Proctor &amp; Co. Architecture Ltd

East Dulwich 1

16. Anything can become art, so why not your garden fence? This wood and metal abstract creation is incredible!

Stainless Steel Artistic Fence with wood infill Aycliffe Fabrications Ltd
Aycliffe Fabrications Ltd

Stainless Steel Artistic Fence with wood infill

17. Striated fencing is the best of all worlds as it acts as a visual deterrent to unwanted visitors, while still letting plenty of light into the garden

Ogrodzenia realizacje, Nive Nive GardenFencing & walls Aluminium/Zinc Grey
Nive

18. Trellis fencing is beautiful and makes us think of English country gardens. Painted in a traditional colour, they're even better!

Contemporary Cottage Garden Yorkshire Gardens Rustic style garden
Yorkshire Gardens

Contemporary Cottage Garden

For more garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 15 Superb Front Gardens You Can Imitate Pretty Cheaply.

How to design your home for less stressful mornings
Are you still sat on the fence about your favourite?

