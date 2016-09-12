Your browser is out-of-date.

16 dazzling terraces to enjoy your life

press profile homify press profile homify
homify Modern houses Wood
Plants and flowers are all very well and definitely contribute to a beautiful outdoor space, but for the ultimate garden we don't think you can wrong by creating a relaxing, gorgeous terrace. Perfect for a spot of casual dining, sunbathing on a hot day or simply somewhere to get away from it all for a few hours, how you decorate your space will really make a difference so don't be afraid to test some home design boundaries!

We've found some breathtaking terraces to show you today and they have all been masterminded by professional landscape architects, so you know they're going to be amazing. Sit back, relax and let us help you drift off into terrace-planning mode…

1. This wooden wonder looks so inviting and we love those hanging herb pots!

APARTAMENTO EIXAMPLE DE BARCELONA, Time2dsign Time2dsign Modern garden
Time2dsign

Time2dsign
Time2dsign
Time2dsign

2. These vivid green ferns and the funky floral cushions make this such a bright and fun area

Casa das Macieiras, Rafaela Dal’Maso Arquitetura Rafaela Dal’Maso Arquitetura Tropical style balcony, veranda & terrace
Rafaela Dal’Maso Arquitetura

Rafaela Dal’Maso Arquitetura
Rafaela Dal’Maso Arquitetura
Rafaela Dal’Maso Arquitetura

3. Bean bags and hammocks bring a bit of festival chic to your terrace

SilverWoodHouse, Joao Morgado - Architectural Photography Joao Morgado - Architectural Photography Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Joao Morgado—Architectural Photography

SilverWoodHouse

Joao Morgado - Architectural Photography
Joao Morgado—Architectural Photography
Joao Morgado - Architectural Photography

4. Powerful pops of colour will look amazing on a sunny day and perk up a cloudy one. Now that's year-round appeal!

HAPPY HOME 2014, ROSA PURA HOME STORE ROSA PURA HOME STORE Mediterranean style garden
ROSA PURA HOME STORE

ROSA PURA HOME STORE
ROSA PURA HOME STORE
ROSA PURA HOME STORE

5. For a little private relaxation, a terrace with soft gauze drapes is perfection itself

Exuberante, Loro Arquitetura e Paisagismo Loro Arquitetura e Paisagismo Eclectic style garden
Loro Arquitetura e Paisagismo

Loro Arquitetura e Paisagismo
Loro Arquitetura e Paisagismo
Loro Arquitetura e Paisagismo

6. Could anything be better than a terrace that leads out from a master bedroom?

Casa Lunamar, José Vigil Arquitectos José Vigil Arquitectos Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
José Vigil Arquitectos

José Vigil Arquitectos
José Vigil Arquitectos
José Vigil Arquitectos

7. If the rain won't go away, a covered terrace will mean that you don't care

Casa Sorteo Tec No.191, ARQUIPLAN ARQUIPLAN Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
ARQUIPLAN

ARQUIPLAN
ARQUIPLAN
ARQUIPLAN

8. We must have boarded a luxury cruise ship by mistake! All that teak is simply incredible

homify Modern houses Wood
homify

homify
homify
homify

9. A glass floor panel? That's a terrace worth talking about

Wimbledon, LEIVARS LEIVARS Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
LEIVARS

Wimbledon

LEIVARS
LEIVARS
LEIVARS

designer touches

10. This all-white terrace is really upping the style stakes!

Hotel Es Marés. Formentera. 2011, Deu i Deu Deu i Deu Mediterranean style shopping centres Hotels
Deu i Deu

Deu i Deu
Deu i Deu
Deu i Deu

11. An open top gazebo on your terrace will inject real Mediterranean feel

Terrazza con vista, Giuseppina PIZZO Giuseppina PIZZO Lean-to roof
Giuseppina PIZZO

Giuseppina PIZZO
Giuseppina PIZZO
Giuseppina PIZZO

12. A day bed, pretty parasol and stunning blooms have made this terrace unforgettable. All you'd need is someone to fan you with a palm leaf

Proyecto, Bondian Living Bondian Living Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Bondian Living

Proyecto

Bondian Living
Bondian Living
Bondian Living

13. Making the most of a small space, this super cosy and comfortable terrace is ideal for hanging out with friends

Wohnungen Bauträger 3D-Visualisierung, winhard 3D winhard 3D Flat roof
winhard 3D

winhard 3D
winhard 3D
winhard 3D

14. A roof terrace will always have a wealth of style, but finished in wood and with hanging flower boxes, it will be spectacular

Dachterrasse in Hamburg, 30qm, DIE BALKONGESTALTER DIE BALKONGESTALTER Balconies, verandas & terracesAccessories & decoration
DIE BALKONGESTALTER

DIE BALKONGESTALTER
DIE BALKONGESTALTER
DIE BALKONGESTALTER

15. We're not saying this terrace is out of our league, but it's something we can only dream of!

Villa Escarpa, Philip Kistner Fotografie Philip Kistner Fotografie Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Philip Kistner Fotografie

Philip Kistner Fotografie
Philip Kistner Fotografie
Philip Kistner Fotografie

16. Simple, charming and honest, this terrace is everything you'd need to enjoy your garden throughout the year

Altbau mit modernem Anbau in Königstein/Ts., raumatmosphäre pantanella raumatmosphäre pantanella Eclectic style balcony, veranda & terrace
raumatmosphäre pantanella

raumatmosphäre pantanella
raumatmosphäre pantanella
raumatmosphäre pantanella

Are you planning a terrace transformation of your own?

