20 economical DIY projects everyone can manage

Madhuri Print collection AW14, Designers Guild
Small DIY projects can make a huge difference to the look and feel of your home design, but if you don't know where to start or what to try your hand at, read on as we have some brilliantly easy and cheap suggestions for you. 

We've taken inspiration from some of the best interior designers out there in a bid to help you get the designer look for less. Your kitchen, bedroom and, well, every room in your home is about to get a whole lot more beautiful!

Shall we get started?

1. Paint old fashioned suite items. This goes doubly for any of you with avocado bathrooms!

2. Use sticky-backed tiles to freshen up your kitchen in an instant, and without grout!

3. Paint kitchen cabinets, but remember that proper preparation of the surfaces is key

4. Swap out standard cabinet knobs for something a little more 'you'. You could even cast your own in resin

5. Stick down new vinyl flooring in your bathroom to instantly revive the room

6. Stencil paint existing floor tiles to give them a heritage feel

7. Swap bathroom fixtures out for designer lookalikes. Remember to turn the water off though!

8. Original or outdated fireplaces that you aren't keen on can be updated with a lick of heatproof paint

9. Modify off the peg shelving to perfectly fit a wall space in your home

10. Upcycle antique furniture to match a room scheme. Chalk paint makes this so easy!

11. Fancy an afternoon of folding? Have a bash at an origami lampshade

12. Add some storage to your hallway, either in the form of some coat hooks or a locker to hide away clutter

13. Freshen up your banister rails with a coat of paint. If you're feeling brave, try a bright colour

14. While you're taking your stairs to task, you could whip up a beautiful runner from your favourite fabric

15. Dip-dye curtains to give them a new lease of life. You could also bleach splatter them for a modern look

16. Use fabric to create matching home accessories. Lampshades and cushions are a natural pairing

17. Add chunky barn hinges to kitchen cabinets for a country chic look

18. Create a striking bathroom feature wall with sticky-backed mirror panels

19. Experiment with making your own lights from household recyclables

20. Customise a cabin bed to create fun storage in your little one's bedroom

For more budget home inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 26 Brilliantly Thrifty Ways You Can Improve Your Home.

Quick and easy DIY renovations
Are you feeling inspired to take on a DIY project?

