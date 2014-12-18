Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A dream apartment in Paris

Sheila Byers Sheila Byers
Loading admin actions …

Who has not dreamed of living in an apartment in the heart of Paris? The French capital is an exciting and vibrant city teeming with cultural activities, fine restaurants and fabulous shopping. Of course, not everyone is able to find a comfortable and affordable home in this city where the average rental cost per square metre is €30 (more than €8000 for sale!).

Today on homify we dare to daydream a little bit by having a look at this dream apartment, located in the heart of the chic sixteenth arrondissement. Besides daydreaming, you may also find yourself also some good ideas for decorating your own apartment, whether you are in the City of Light or anywhere in the world. Enjoy!

White kitchens
Would you like to live in Paris? Let us know in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks