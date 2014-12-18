A dream apartment in Paris

Who has not dreamed of living in an apartment in the heart of Paris? The French capital is an exciting and vibrant city teeming with cultural activities, fine restaurants and fabulous shopping. Of course, not everyone is able to find a comfortable and affordable home in this city where the average rental cost per square metre is €30 (more than €8000 for sale!).

Today on homify we dare to daydream a little bit by having a look at this dream apartment, located in the heart of the chic sixteenth arrondissement. Besides daydreaming, you may also find yourself also some good ideas for decorating your own apartment, whether you are in the City of Light or anywhere in the world. Enjoy!