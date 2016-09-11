​10 tasteful kitchen counters to picture in your home

Aside from large appliances like a big fridge or a sturdy stove, kitchen bars and countertops are probably the largest items you will have in your kitchen. And if you happen to have a knack for cooking and a love for whipping up endless dishes for your social events at home, then you had better invest in those working surfaces to ensure a lasting effect.
Aside from prepping space, a bar top can also help out with dining, like a breakfast bar and/or peninsula. And who could ever forget the good old kitchen island, beautifully helping out with both prepping- and storage space?
So, in the spirit of the kitchen countertop, let’s take a look at ten inspiring models that are sure to get your daydream wheels turning!
For the more modern-conscious among us, this contemporary style with its black granite tops could be pure perfection.
Imagine putting those sleek surfaces and minimalist-type body in your kitchen back home.
You don’t need to resort to overly embellished tiles or an abundance of décor if you want to include some colour in your kitchen.
This bold and bright worktop above is slim, stylish, and extra jovial thanks to its fiery red tone.
White kitchen countertops are nothing new, which means they are a tried-and-tested feature for kitchen lovers who want something sleek, tranquil-looking, and clean.
Concrete is quickly becoming a hot trend among new homeowners.
Why? Well, because it flaunts a look that can fit into a range of styles (from modern to industrial), it’s highly efficient, very practical, and (most importantly) durable for those spills and splatters that are bound to occur.
Although granite is a bit on the pricier side, it has a solid reputation for being durable, strong, and available in a unique range of colours, meaning you are bound to find one that is perfect for your kitchen’s style.
Those seeking something sturdy and strong can definitely have a go at marble too.
It’s incredibly efficient and highly durable – even more so if you apply an annual coating to make that surface more resistant to stains and scratches.
Gone are the days when stainless steel was used exclusively for appliances and fittings – today it can adorn those cabinets in a range of kitchens, from industrial style to minimalist or Scandinavian designs.
And since it’s so easy to clean and resistant to stains, it’s the perfect choice for the hard-working chef.
As it is able to flaunt just about any look (from elegant to charming and homely), wood is (and always will be) one of the most popular options, and not just for kitchen counters.
If you’re looking to save some money, opt for refurnished or repurposed wood.
Want your kitchen to flaunt a wickedly modern and contemporary style? A layer of tempered glass over a metal sheath is your answer.
Not only will it look spectacular, but will also add reflective and hygienic qualities to your kitchen.
It deserves repeating: if you want a modern-style kitchen, concrete could be perfect. Have it stained to add some colour, or opt for a matte or polished look for a very unique touch.
