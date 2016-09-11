Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​10 tasteful kitchen counters to picture in your home

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Casa K, Fabio Ramella Architetto Fabio Ramella Architetto Modern kitchen
Loading admin actions …

Aside from large appliances like a big fridge or a sturdy stove, kitchen bars and countertops are probably the largest items you will have in your kitchen. And if you happen to have a knack for cooking and a love for whipping up endless dishes for your social events at home, then you had better invest in those working surfaces to ensure a lasting effect. 

Aside from prepping space, a bar top can also help out with dining, like a breakfast bar and/or peninsula. And who could ever forget the good old kitchen island, beautifully helping out with both prepping- and storage space?  

So, in the spirit of the kitchen countertop, let’s take a look at ten inspiring models that are sure to get your daydream wheels turning!

1. A sleek and shiny style

COZINHA MODERNA, Graça Brenner Arquitetura e Interiores Graça Brenner Arquitetura e Interiores Modern kitchen Metal Metallic/Silver
Graça Brenner Arquitetura e Interiores

Graça Brenner Arquitetura e Interiores
Graça Brenner Arquitetura e Interiores
Graça Brenner Arquitetura e Interiores

For the more modern-conscious among us, this contemporary style with its black granite tops could be pure perfection. 

Imagine putting those sleek surfaces and minimalist-type body in your kitchen back home.

2. A vibrant option

Cozinha com churrasqueira ARQ Ana Lore Burliga Miranda Modern kitchen
ARQ Ana Lore Burliga Miranda

Cozinha com churrasqueira

ARQ Ana Lore Burliga Miranda
ARQ Ana Lore Burliga Miranda
ARQ Ana Lore Burliga Miranda

You don’t need to resort to overly embellished tiles or an abundance of décor if you want to include some colour in your kitchen. 

This bold and bright worktop above is slim, stylish, and extra jovial thanks to its fiery red tone.

3. White and elegant

Arquitetura e Interiores, BRENO SANTIAGO ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES BRENO SANTIAGO ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES Modern kitchen
BRENO SANTIAGO ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES

BRENO SANTIAGO ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES
BRENO SANTIAGO ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES
BRENO SANTIAGO ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES

White kitchen countertops are nothing new, which means they are a tried-and-tested feature for kitchen lovers who want something sleek, tranquil-looking, and clean.

4. Clever with concrete

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Concrete is quickly becoming a hot trend among new homeowners. 

Why? Well, because it flaunts a look that can fit into a range of styles (from modern to industrial), it’s highly efficient, very practical, and (most importantly) durable for those spills and splatters that are bound to occur.

5. Beautiful brown granite

Remodelación Casa BR, Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Modern kitchen
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto

Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto

Although granite is a bit on the pricier side, it has a solid reputation for being durable, strong, and available in a unique range of colours, meaning you are bound to find one that is perfect for your kitchen’s style. 

Need a kitchen planner or bathroom designer? How about a tiler or lighting expert? Our list of professionals can help you out…

6. Marvellous in marble

Casa K, Fabio Ramella Architetto Fabio Ramella Architetto Modern kitchen
Fabio Ramella Architetto

Fabio Ramella Architetto
Fabio Ramella Architetto
Fabio Ramella Architetto

Those seeking something sturdy and strong can definitely have a go at marble too.

It’s incredibly efficient and highly durable – even more so if you apply an annual coating to make that surface more resistant to stains and scratches.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Stylish with steel

素材感を楽しむインテリア, ロクサ株式会社 ロクサ株式会社 KitchenBench tops
ロクサ株式会社

ロクサ株式会社
ロクサ株式会社
ロクサ株式会社

Gone are the days when stainless steel was used exclusively for appliances and fittings – today it can adorn those cabinets in a range of kitchens, from industrial style to minimalist or Scandinavian designs. 

And since it’s so easy to clean and resistant to stains, it’s the perfect choice for the hard-working chef.

8. Trendy with wood

Lorraine & Fabrice, CHRISTELLE MALDAGUE CHRISTELLE MALDAGUE KitchenBench tops Ceramic
CHRISTELLE MALDAGUE

CHRISTELLE MALDAGUE
CHRISTELLE MALDAGUE
CHRISTELLE MALDAGUE

As it is able to flaunt just about any look (from elegant to charming and homely), wood is (and always will be) one of the most popular options, and not just for kitchen counters.

If you’re looking to save some money, opt for refurnished or repurposed wood.

9. The glass touch

Zencity, victorialosada victorialosada Modern kitchen
victorialosada

Zencity

victorialosada
victorialosada
victorialosada

Want your kitchen to flaunt a wickedly modern and contemporary style? A layer of tempered glass over a metal sheath is your answer. 

Not only will it look spectacular, but will also add reflective and hygienic qualities to your kitchen.

10. For a contemporary look

François - Appartement de 35 m2 optimisé, Batiik Studio Batiik Studio KitchenBench tops
Batiik Studio

Batiik Studio
Batiik Studio
Batiik Studio

It deserves repeating: if you want a modern-style kitchen, concrete could be perfect. Have it stained to add some colour, or opt for a matte or polished look for a very unique touch. 

Have a look to see which floor design would look perfect with your chosen kitchen counters: Patterned Kitchen Flooring.

A Splash Making Garden Makeover
Which material (and style) is your ideal kitchen counter?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks