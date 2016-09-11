​10 tasteful kitchen counters to picture in your home

Aside from large appliances like a big fridge or a sturdy stove, kitchen bars and countertops are probably the largest items you will have in your kitchen. And if you happen to have a knack for cooking and a love for whipping up endless dishes for your social events at home, then you had better invest in those working surfaces to ensure a lasting effect.

Aside from prepping space, a bar top can also help out with dining, like a breakfast bar and/or peninsula. And who could ever forget the good old kitchen island, beautifully helping out with both prepping- and storage space?

So, in the spirit of the kitchen countertop, let’s take a look at ten inspiring models that are sure to get your daydream wheels turning!