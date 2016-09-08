Ultra low-cost family home

Small but perfectly formed, this affordable house is a modern and sophisticated dwelling you'll instantly adore.

Despite its quick conception and execution, the home by HQ-Design has a certain aura of luxury that defies its low price tag. The experienced firm's creative and ambitious home design is a glowing example of what can be achieved when time and money are at a premium.

The interiors are light-filled, brimming with personality and complemented with the best in modern essentials. No doubt you're curious to see just how this project came together.

Let begin touring!