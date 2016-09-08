Ultra low-cost family home

Small but perfectly formed, this affordable house is a modern and sophisticated dwelling you'll instantly adore.
Despite its quick conception and execution, the home by HQ-Design has a certain aura of luxury that defies its low price tag. The experienced firm's creative and ambitious home design is a glowing example of what can be achieved when time and money are at a premium.
The interiors are light-filled, brimming with personality and complemented with the best in modern essentials. No doubt you're curious to see just how this project came together.
Let begin touring!
From the street, we see the building's form takes cues from minimalism architecture with its refined shape and limited features. White cladding with hints of gold has been chosen for the façade, giving the home an almost weightless appeal.
To briefly summarise: this tailor-designed home consists of roughly 100 square metres over its single level and accommodates three bedrooms, two bathrooms and spacious living zones. Amazingly, this home was built for under £20,000!
The garden has been embraced by the family of this home. This isn't surprising considering the size of the plot, which gives both the adults and little ones of the house so much freedom to utilise it as they please.
While most of the space is covered by lush grass, there is a small paved area to one side of the building where seating and a dining table has been placed.
This image captures the richness of the created family environment. The seductive interior has a delicate application of rich, textured surfaces that help set the ideal backdrop for modern living. The architects decided upon a monochromatic palette of materials throughout the house, with occasional pops of colour expressed through different artwork accessories.
We love how the L-shape sofa defines this lounging space, creating a sense of intimacy. We are also big fans of the eclectic choice of colourful patterned pillows.
The space leads naturally into a nicely proportioned kitchen and dining area. Large windows help to create a light-filled environment through the room. Lighter tones were preferred to further emphasise the perception of light and space. Notice the way the sunlight is picked up by the grey and silver infused floorboards.
Modern finishes and quality appliances usher an unmistakable air of class into the cooking section. Despite space being at a premium, the experts have done a terrific job in creating an outstanding kitchen that fits perfectly within its tight dimensions.
The carefully curated interior scheme continues, though morphing into something a little more intimate and romantic inside the master bedroom. The king size bed stands as the room's dominant piece but it has been made to appear soft and alluring thanks to the choice of plush linen and pillows.
The wool rug covers the majority of the floor space inside this bedroom, making the room soft to the touch underfoot. This is just one of the many personal décor touches that make this interior so special.
The main bathroom brings a sense of maturity, cleanliness and sophistication. We love how it's been arranged in a way that utilises the dimensions to their fullest. The décor style inside the bathroom is super inviting thanks to the homely accessories that find their place inside the room.
Overall, there's no doubt this home and its light-filled, characterful interiors will serve its occupants well for many years to come.
