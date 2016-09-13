Space-gaining secrets that are right under your nose

Isn’t playing interior designer great? You get to dabble in different colours for your linen, play with numerous tones for those wall colours, even mix and match various styles to come up with your own unique interior spaces. However, in order to enjoy these little decorating habits, one needs adequate amount of space, which is something which seems to be getting less and less these days.

But not to worry, for where there’s a problem, homify is ready with a stylish solution. So, whether it’s your bathroom, living room, bedroom, or any other space at home, we have a few tips up our sleeves to help you conjure up some more space.

Here’s how…