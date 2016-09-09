Tricky Loft Becomes a Little Gem

Redesigning and decorating awkward spaces, such as lofts, can be a big hassle that demand plenty of time and money. But with a little help from some talented experts along the way, no project is too ambitious.
This before and after project focuses upon an amazing loft apartment makeover in Italy. For a long time the historical loft apartment had been left with bare concrete walls and had few features to speak of. However, after a few months of hard work and plenty of innovation, the loft is now ready to show off its glamorous new look.
Come and see it for yourself by scrolling down!
The owner of this sad looking space had big plans for the future. Being a young professional who often struggled to maintain a healthy work/life balance, he desired a pad where he could spend his spare time in maximum comfort.
Style was also an important aspect of his vision. The new loft had to look and feel modern, as well as being fresh with modern trends.
The loft wasn't exactly blessed with a sprawling floor plan so space had to be utilised to its fullest. To avoid having any wasted space, rooms were to be as open plan as possible and have transparent elements whenever feasible.
Limitations to the building's layout meant that natural light was always going to be limited. This is often the reality of buildings that are more than a century old. To counter this short fall the loft would feature an innovative lighting setup that would keep every room and far corner well lit.
Like the flick of a switch, the loft has been transformed into something incredible! Those bare concrete walls and floors seem long gone as we begin to realise our new surroundings.
We can immediately see the impact the transparent glass has on the space. What a delight it would be for guests when they first come into contact with these amazing doors.
The strip lighting above the doorway appears like a seamless extension of the living room and features a memorising glow. They do wonders to highlight the beauty of the feature wall.
Beautiful hardwood floors complement the warm shades of the feature wall inside the bespoke kitchen, while the black and white styled counter tops and cabinets make for genuine impact pieces.
The exquisite craftsmanship of the kitchen cabinets shouldn't be understated. Notice the seamless way the appliances are integrated into the surfaces.
The lounge room features plenty of innovation. The short and angled section of the room has been utilised as the location of a long wall of different storage options.
Hosted inside are the owner's various keepsakes and ornaments and we see it even hosts a modern fireplace. Mounted centrally and acting as the focus of the lounge is the flat-screen TV.
A bathroom with a generously large floor space complements this classy loft. The décor in this washing space is simple, minimal and ergonomic, with the walls painted in pristine white.
The funky wall tiles behind the wash basin and side shelf bring interest via pattern rather than colour.
For a second time we witness how transparent glass can bring something spectacular to a room. Separating the sleeping area from the walk-in wardrobe are full-height glass doors. Through the glass we can see a wall unit hosting all the clothes, shoes, suits and other essentials of the owner.
The revamping of this sad and bare loft into a chic, fashionable space was achieved by Domenico Lupariello.
