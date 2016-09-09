Tricky Loft Becomes a Little Gem

Redesigning and decorating awkward spaces, such as lofts, can be a big hassle that demand plenty of time and money. But with a little help from some talented experts along the way, no project is too ambitious.

This before and after project focuses upon an amazing loft apartment makeover in Italy. For a long time the historical loft apartment had been left with bare concrete walls and had few features to speak of. However, after a few months of hard work and plenty of innovation, the loft is now ready to show off its glamorous new look.

Come and see it for yourself by scrolling down!