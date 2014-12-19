Open plan kitchens

This is obvious: kitchens and dining rooms make an inseparable couple. So why are we constantly trying to separate them with walls, partitions, doors and corridors? There are certainly some advantages to having a closed kitchen, like regulation of ventilation and isolation of smells and sounds. However, there is a feeling of openness, simplicity and friendliness that emanates from an open kitchen design. Today on homify we look at a selection of open kitchen that are sure to provide inspiration of future renovation projects!