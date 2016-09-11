Scruffy Home Gets a Swanky Update

The owners of this fifties home were in desperate need of a change. Their home, which had served them well for years, just wasn't meeting their current needs and was really starting to feel its age. The home certainly wasn't short of charming features but it simply wasn't set up or functioning as one needs from a modern dwelling.

The decision was made to add a single-storey flat roof extension to the rear of the property, alongside some tasteful landscaping. As a result, this new extension has completely altered the look and feel of the entire house. The owners especially love the flow of the building, which affords them effortless transition between internal and external spaces.

Come and see it for yourself!