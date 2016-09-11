Scruffy Home Gets a Swanky Update

The owners of this fifties home were in desperate need of a change. Their home, which had served them well for years, just wasn't meeting their current needs and was really starting to feel its age. The home certainly wasn't short of charming features but it simply wasn't set up or functioning as one needs from a modern dwelling.
The decision was made to add a single-storey flat roof extension to the rear of the property, alongside some tasteful landscaping. As a result, this new extension has completely altered the look and feel of the entire house. The owners especially love the flow of the building, which affords them effortless transition between internal and external spaces.
Come and see it for yourself!
This picture is before any work had been undertaken on the house.
In terms of architecture, the pitched roof and asymmetrical design of the home looks much like the common style of dwellings from the era, but there is no denying that the scene in the picture looks rather sad and depressing.
We're excited to see how the fortunes of this home were turned around…
Before we check out the finished extension, we've been handed the architectural plans, which reveal how the old building has been updated and changed.
The architects at Newjoy Concepts aimed to not only increase the amount of liveable floor space, but also provide better internal and external links for the owners. By demolishing a large section of the rear, a new open plan concept was curated inside, replacing the limited and enclosed layout that hindered this gem from the fifties.
The new extension is understated yet impressive. Drawing heavily from modern home construction, the extension is a surprising addition yet the whole thing works incredibly well.
This simple, geometric volume makes for a fascinating contrast when compared to the original building. The extension is wrapped in sheet metal panelling, which is further complemented by full-height glass doors.
Mirroring the ethos of the extension, the garden is low-maintenance yet attractive, with a tidy lawn and concrete paving being introducing to the scene.
The new open plan living zone inside the extension is the perfect place to relax and unwind with family and friends. Those long days at work or school are quickly forgotten when spending time inside this captivating space.
Muted tones and trendy modern furnishings make this extension stand out for all the right reasons. The artwork seen in frame was an inspired choice, helping change the dynamic of the living area.
As you can tell from the photo, those massive rectangular windows let in floods of light, illuminating every inch of space and making the room feel fresh and bright.
The extension looks spectacular when the outdoor lighting is turned on during the evening. Spotlights shine down upon the veranda and garden, allowing for drinks and nibbles during the later hours.
The linear nature of this image unknowingly draws our eyes through the living zones and beyond, accentuating the expansiveness of the new layout.
We couldn't possibly leave this home before taking a look at the owner's beautiful rose garden, found to the side of the main building. A great pastime for the owners is to place a chair beside the roses and enjoy a cup of team in the morning.
All in all, this edgy and innovative project has really opened our eyes to the possibilities for updating older houses.
