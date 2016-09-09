Your browser is out-of-date.

20 small gardens for forgotten corners

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS DE INVERNO BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Minimalist conservatory
A small garden can be enough of a headache, but what if it is essentially also a corner space?

Well, we don't see any reason to panic and neither do professional gardeners, as we've found a host of beautiful small corner gardens that have been professionally designed, to inspire you and your space today.

From arty installations to clever vertical displays, we think we've found a solution for every garden, so come and take a look!

1. Vertical display

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS DE INVERNO BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Rustic style conservatory
By getting your plants up on the wall, the space will feel bigger and have a more eye-catching style.

2. Decking

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS DE INVERNO BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Minimalist conservatory
Wooden decking is ideal for creating a simple, classic and elegant space, regardless of size. It's so easy to lay too!

3. Living wall

Projeto de Paisagismo , Greice Peralta Greice Peralta Tropical style garden
What could be better that something you plant and let do its own thing? Perfect for those of your who like your small garden low-maintenance!

4. Small borders

Casa A.A. , Eneida Lima Paisagismo Eneida Lima Paisagismo Tropical style garden
Any garden needs a little something to make it look good, but you don't want it getting out of hand so small borders are perfect.

5. Hanging boxes

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS DE INVERNO BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Country style conservatory
Mounted on the wall, growing boxes look great, function perfectly and keep everything where it should be. This is also a great way to grow strawberries!

6. Shingle

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS DE INVERNO BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Country style conservatory
A little shingle will go a long way in a small corner garden, as it will freshen the spot and prevent any weeds showing through.

7. Under stairs

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS DE INVERNO BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Modern conservatory
Even you under-stair garden can look utterly fantastic if you keep the scheme ultra simple and easy to stay on top of.

8. Grow herbs

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS DE INVERNO BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Country style conservatory
A disused table and some mix and match pots are all you need to start growing your own fresh herbs in a small garden. Tasty!

9. Seating

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS DE INVERNO BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Modern conservatory
A simple bench will dictate the layout of a small garden so if seating is vital, start with that.

10. Colour

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS DE INVERNO BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Mediterranean style conservatory
Small can be vibrant if you opt for a garden feature wall in a lovely zingy colour! Try to match your plant hues for a really cohesive look.

11. Water

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS DE INVERNO BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Modern conservatory
A striking water feature will always look great in a corner garden. We think the wall-mounted varieties will work best.

12. Stay local

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS DE INVERNO BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Modern conservatory
Using local plants in your small corner garden should give them a better shot at growing and being healthy. While other blooms might look good, they might not flourish in your climate.

13. Wood

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS DE INVERNO BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Eclectic style conservatory
An all wood installation could be a great way to embrace a little Tiki vibe. If you also have room for a corner bar, you'd be all set.

14. Both sides

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS DE INVERNO BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Rustic style conservatory
In a small garden you can decorate in a galley style, with plants on the walls either side of you. Creating a corridor of greenery would definitely help you get the most from your space!

15. Art

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS DE INVERNO BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Modern conservatory
A garden sculpture can be chosen to fit the space or commissioned but, either way, it will look great in a bijou corner location.

What an eye-catching way to show that you have style!

16. Pots

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS DE INVERNO BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Minimalist conservatory
A classic for a reason, potted plants are fantastic as you can change them up, alter their location and do all sorts of things with them to keep your space looking new and fresh.

17. Lighting

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS DE INVERNO BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Minimalist conservatory
Add some funky outdoor lighting to your small corner garden to ensure that it looks as large as possible! Really shine down into every crevice and enjoy the effect at night.

18. Low-maintenance

Verde pungente, Au dehors Studio. Architettura del Paesaggio Au dehors Studio. Architettura del Paesaggio Mediterranean style garden
Not everyone loves tending a garden so if you want to plant and ignore, try some cacti for size. Hardy, independent little plants, they look great and need nothing from you!

19. Minimal

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS DE INVERNO BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Modern conservatory
You might actually want minimal plants in your small corner garden. If that's the case, choose to centre your space around something else instead. Sun loungers make a great focal point!

20. Unusual displays

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS DE INVERNO BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Rustic style conservatory
It's all about making the most of a small and awkward space so choose unusual, unavoidable displays and the impact your garden has will be impossible to ignore. Funky seating, wall-mounted planters and oversized pots all work fabulously.

For more garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 15 Uniquely Creative Ways To Use Wood In Your Garden.

Does your awkward garden seem easier to tackle now?

