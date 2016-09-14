​10 needless hallway mistakes you can easily avoid

They say never to judge a book by its cover. Yet they also say that first impressions are everything. And shouldn’t a guest’s first impression of your house be a positive one?

Exactly! That’s why we thought we’d dedicate this article to the first space people see upon entering a house – the hallway. Most of us tend to focus on other areas like the kitchen or bathroom (which also need to be beautiful and functional, mind you) and then simply treat the entry hall to a quick dusting. That’s a no no!

Yes, the hallway isn’t a space where we tend to linger long, but it still needs to look pretty decent (at the very least) and be practical.

So, to help you (and your poor, forgotten entry hall) out, find herewith ten mistakes relating to entry hall design and décor that most of us are guilty of – and how to avoid them.