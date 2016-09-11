Perfect planters for your small garden

Smaller gardens necessitate a more structured, thought out layout in order to avoid getting too busy too quickly. Landscape architects know this and therefore set about creating stunning spaces through ingenious flowerbed designs and by selecting the perfect pots for each individual outdoor area.

We decided to take a look at some of the best and bring them to you today, so you can emulate the looks yourself and get a little more out of your garden. You don't need to have green fingers to make any of these ideas work, but you will need a free weekend!