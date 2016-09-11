Top 5 Projects of the Week: Modern Wall Ideas to Space-Saving Secrets

Before we raise the curtain on this week's highlights, please make sure you've got a notepad and pen handy because have we got some great ideas for you! We can wait, no problem…

Oh, you're back! Great, then let's get started with this week's homify Top 5. If you're unfamiliar with the format, think of us of your iPlayer, in so much that you can catch up on all the week's highlights in one place. That's it? we hear you say. Well, we're all about simplicity!

This week you were hugely interested in (in a very particular order) our ideas for decorating modern walls; saving money on your household bills; improving your home on a budget (perhaps those summer holidays have cleaned out the savings account); tips for a simpler home (and life) and, last but not least, space-saving secret weapons for small homes.

This might be our most practical assortment of articles we can remember so, get comfortable and don't forget to make notes…