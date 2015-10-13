The Australian Beachside Beauty

A real beauty! The timber, steel and stone construction of this house has been beautifully combined to create a serene home, which exudes a natural synergy above Sydney's northern beaches. Perched atop a hill, the house is cloaked in native greenery, filtering the sunshine and framing the calm elegance of the seaside in the distance.

Greg Natale Design have surrounded the living quarters with expansive decking and balconies, providing plenty of outdoor access to enjoy the warm climate and fresh air, and a breathtaking view of the trees, sea and sky. The beautiful timber and stone finishes of the interior infuse the space with a soothing elegance, while colourful, patterned decorations dress up subtle furnishings, presenting an engaging and dramatic style.

Truly this house personifies modern, yet modest luxury at its best, with a clever, contemporary design reflecting the relaxed simplicity that comes with life Down Under.