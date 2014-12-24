The 12 most luxurious villas of 2014

Slowly and surely we have come to the end of 2014, and like any self-respecting magazine, we have put together a “best of 2014”. As the title suggests, this is a list of the top 12 most revered villas this year on homify. From the Alps in Switzerland, through Germany and Spain, to the tropical waters of Brazil, these 12 luxury villas have that “wow” factor every luxury home seeks.
We at homify would like to thank you for your support over the past 12 months, and we wish you a very Merry Christmas, and all the best for the New Year. May 2015 be prosperous, and we hope you continue to follow us on our journey to give you an insight into the most opulent homes from around the world. So without further ado, let's see which homes made the cut.
This oddly-shaped alpine home is located in Graz, Austria, and is a creation of local firm Aberjung
Design Agency. The sharp lines of its façade contrast the sloping and
jagged shape of the surrounding mountains Inside. The pentagon-shaped house has been fitted out entirely with timber, and is characterised
by the large windows that allow uninterrupted views of the
breathtaking, surrounding landscape. You may ask yourself,
why has it been named Ufogel House? Well, the owners think it looks like a cross between a UFO and a
vogel (German for bird!).To take a tour around Ufogel House, click here.
There is something very romantic about an alpine chalet in the winter. This chalet is located in Verbier, Switzerland; a popular winter resort famous for its off-piste skiing. The peculiarity of this chalet lies in the mix of tradition and modernity, with 150 sq feet of elegance and warmth spread across several floors, all connected by a beautiful glass staircase. To take a look inside the chalet by Studio 12 Architects, click here.
This Luxury German home has been named Hi-Macs, and is located in the Bavarian region of southern Germany. Borrowing from 20th century Bauhaus design, the shape of this home pays particular attention to minimalism and perfect symmetry. Allowing the surrounding nature of Bavaria to always be seen, large glass panels and walls feature throughout the home. Click here to take a closer look.
Casa Folha, or Leaf House, is a stunning home located in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Built by Mareines + Patalano Arquitera, the designers drew inspiration from Brazil's native Indian architecture, which is perfectly suited to Rio's famous subtropical climate and laid back lifestyle. Casa Folha is close to the beach, and even has a private dock for your boat. Implementing eco-conscious elements into the design, the home uses the breeze to cool the home day and night. To take a closer look at this stunning project, click here.
Close to Naples, in the southern Italian town of Taranto, is where you will find this perfectly restored mansion, built in 1897. Beautifully maintaining the original style of the villa, architect Floriana Errico used materials that respected the vernacular of the house, and added modern creature comforts, such as a swimming pool. Click here to see the entire restoration.
Renowned architect Marcio Kogan from Studio MK27 architects is the creator of this stunning home in the Brazilian capital of São Paulo. A home of minimalism, and in perfect harmony with the lush landscape, MM House signifies why Marcio Kogan is an award-winning architect known the world over. To see the entire home, click here.
We now head to Australia, to see the vision of Modscape, an Australian architectural firm who have come up with this crazy concept for the Cliff House. The concept involves anchoring the five-storey home to the cliffs of the Victorian coast, allowing for uninterrupted views into the horizon. Click here to see the rest of the project, to get a feel for what it might be like to live suspended on rugged cliffs on Australia's beautiful coastline.
House M is a home in the SouthTyrol region of Austria, which could very easily be mistaken for a home located somewhere a little more tropical. Built by Monovolume Architecture + Design, House M goes against the grain of the status quo for a home in Tyrol; a part of the world known for its ski chalets and timber mountain cottages. To see the rest of this villa, click here.
We now head all the way to Los Angeles, a city not without its fair share of extravagant homes. Here we see Blue Jay Way, a creation of McClean Design. This opulent home has been built around the central design of the pool, and offers incredible views of downtown and west LA. To get a glimpse of one of LA's most extravagant homes, and see the view for yourself, click the link here.
For October we head back to Brazil, this time to Paraty, a pocket of Brazilian coastline known for its pristine beaches and lush rainforest. This house has again been designed by MK27, which in many ways is similar to MM House, which we previewed earlier. A minimal home with strong lines are the trademarks of Marcio Kogan's work, and meant this home was almost immediately recognisable as a project from the MK27 office, only this time, in a beachside setting. To take the tour, click here.
Take a rock, the Spanish coast, and the Mediterranean Sea and you have the perfect combination for a home with that highly desired “wow” factor we mentioned earlier. The Pearl of the Mediterranean is a home from Spanish firm Spainville Inmobiliaria, which holds great architectural impact, without disturbing the natural course of the coast it lies on. Looking almost as though it was born out of the rock on which it has been built, the walls of the house almost seem to want to protect the delicate balance of inside and out. To take a tour inside and see the view as seen by its occupants, click here.
Last, but certainly not least, we arrive at December, and realise how fast this year has shot by. Designed to look like bunker is Safe House , a home designed by KWK Promes, and lies on the outskirts of Warsaw, Poland. A home like no other, Safe House can be completely closed up, allowing no penetrable accesses from the outside world. When opened up, the house is a beautiful mix of glass and concrete, allowing maximum access to the green surrounds. Curious to see the full project? Click the link here.
Again, thankyou for your support throughout the year, and we hope we can bring you even more enviable projects from around the world in 2015. Stay tuned!