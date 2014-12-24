Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

The 12 most luxurious villas of 2014

James Rippon James Rippon
Villa Germany, HI-MACS® HI-MACS® Modern houses
Loading admin actions …

Slowly and surely we have come to the end of 2014, and like any self-respecting magazine, we have put together a “best of 2014”. As the title suggests, this is a list of the top 12 most revered villas this year on homify. From the Alps in Switzerland, through Germany and Spain, to the tropical waters of Brazil, these 12 luxury villas have that “wow” factor every luxury home seeks.

We at homify would like to thank you for your support over the past 12 months, and we wish you a very Merry Christmas, and all the best for the New Year. May 2015 be prosperous, and we hope you continue to follow us on our journey to give you an insight into the most opulent homes from around the world. So without further ado, let's see which homes made the cut.

January: Ufogel House

Haus der Ufogel, Aberjung Design Agency Aberjung Design Agency Modern houses
Aberjung Design Agency

Aberjung Design Agency
Aberjung Design Agency
Aberjung Design Agency

This oddly-shaped alpine home is located in Graz, Austria, and is a creation of local firm Aberjung Design Agency. The sharp lines of its façade contrast the sloping and jagged shape of the surrounding mountains Inside. The pentagon-shaped house has been fitted out entirely with timber, and is characterised by the large windows that allow uninterrupted views of the breathtaking, surrounding landscape.  You may ask yourself, why has it been named Ufogel House? Well, the owners think it looks like a cross between a UFO and a vogel (German for bird!).To take a tour around Ufogel House, click here.

February: A chalet in the Swiss Alps

Uno chalet a Verbier, StudioDodici Architettura, Design, Interior StudioDodici Architettura, Design, Interior
StudioDodici Architettura, Design, Interior

StudioDodici Architettura, Design, Interior
StudioDodici Architettura, Design, Interior
StudioDodici Architettura, Design, Interior

There is something very romantic about an alpine chalet in the winter. This chalet is located in Verbier, Switzerland; a popular winter resort famous for its off-piste skiing. The peculiarity of this chalet lies in the mix of tradition and modernity, with 150 sq feet of elegance and warmth spread across several floors, all connected by a beautiful glass staircase. To take a look inside the chalet by Studio 12 Architects, click here.

March: Hi-Macs

Villa Germany, HI-MACS® HI-MACS® Modern houses
HI-MACS®

HI-MACS®
HI-MACS®
HI-MACS®

This Luxury German home has been named Hi-Macs, and is located in the Bavarian region of southern Germany. Borrowing from 20th century Bauhaus design, the shape of this home pays particular attention to minimalism and perfect symmetry. Allowing the surrounding nature of Bavaria to always be seen, large glass panels and walls feature throughout the home. Click here to take a closer look.

April: Casa Folha

Casa Folha, Mareines+Patalano Arquitetura Mareines+Patalano Arquitetura Tropical style houses
Mareines+Patalano Arquitetura

Mareines+Patalano Arquitetura
Mareines+Patalano Arquitetura
Mareines+Patalano Arquitetura

Casa Folha, or Leaf House, is a stunning home located in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Built by Mareines + Patalano Arquitera, the designers drew inspiration from Brazil's native Indian architecture, which is perfectly suited to Rio's famous subtropical climate and laid back lifestyle. Casa Folha is close to the beach, and even has a private dock for your boat. Implementing eco-conscious elements into the design, the home uses the breeze to cool the home day and night. To take a closer look at this stunning project, click here.

May: The Gelso Bianco

Il Gelso Bianco, Architetto Floriana Errico Architetto Floriana Errico GardenSwim baths & ponds
Architetto Floriana Errico

Architetto Floriana Errico
Architetto Floriana Errico
Architetto Floriana Errico

Close to Naples, in the southern Italian town of Taranto, is where you will find this perfectly restored mansion, built in 1897. Beautifully maintaining the original style of the villa, architect Floriana Errico used materials that respected the vernacular of the house, and added modern creature comforts, such as a swimming pool. Click here to see the entire restoration.

June: MM House

M&M House, Studio MK27 Studio MK27 Modern houses
Studio MK27

Studio MK27
Studio MK27
Studio MK27

Renowned architect Marcio Kogan from Studio MK27 architects is the creator of this stunning home in the Brazilian capital of São Paulo. A home of minimalism, and in perfect harmony with the lush landscape, MM House signifies why Marcio Kogan is an award-winning architect known the world over. To see the entire home, click here.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

July: the Cliff House

Cliff House by Modscape Concept external Modscape Holdings Pty Ltd
Modscape Holdings Pty Ltd

Cliff House by Modscape Concept external

Modscape Holdings Pty Ltd
Modscape Holdings Pty Ltd
Modscape Holdings Pty Ltd

We now head to Australia, to see the vision of Modscape, an Australian architectural firm who have come up with this crazy concept for the Cliff House. The concept involves anchoring the five-storey home to the cliffs of the Victorian coast, allowing for uninterrupted views into the horizon. Click here to see the rest of the project, to get a feel for what it might be like to live suspended on rugged cliffs on Australia's beautiful coastline.

August: House M

Casa M, monovolume architecture + design monovolume architecture + design Modern pool
monovolume architecture + design

monovolume architecture + design
monovolume architecture + design
monovolume architecture + design

House M is a home in the SouthTyrol region of Austria, which could very easily be mistaken for a home located somewhere a little more tropical. Built by Monovolume Architecture + Design, House M goes against the grain of the status quo for a home in Tyrol; a part of the world known for its ski chalets and timber mountain cottages. To see the rest of this villa, click here.

September: Blue Jay Way

Blue Jay Way, McClean Design McClean Design Modern houses
McClean Design

Blue Jay Way

McClean Design
McClean Design
McClean Design

We now head all the way to Los Angeles, a city not without its fair share of extravagant homes. Here we see Blue Jay Way, a creation of McClean Design. This opulent home has been built around the central design of the pool, and offers incredible views of downtown and west LA. To get a glimpse of one of LA's most extravagant homes, and see the view for yourself, click the link here.

October: Paraty House

Paraty House, Studio MK27 Studio MK27 Modern houses
Studio MK27

Studio MK27
Studio MK27
Studio MK27

For October we head back to Brazil, this time to Paraty, a pocket of Brazilian coastline known for its pristine beaches and lush rainforest. This house has again been designed by MK27, which in many ways is similar to MM House, which we previewed earlier. A minimal home with strong lines are the trademarks of Marcio Kogan's work, and meant this home was almost immediately recognisable as a project from the MK27 office, only this time, in a beachside setting. To take the tour, click here.

November: The Pearl of the Mediterranean

La Perla del Mediterráneo, Spainville Inmobiliaria Spainville Inmobiliaria Modern houses
Spainville Inmobiliaria

Spainville Inmobiliaria
Spainville Inmobiliaria
Spainville Inmobiliaria

Take a rock, the Spanish coast, and the Mediterranean Sea and you have the perfect combination for a home with that highly desired “wow” factor we mentioned earlier. The Pearl of the Mediterranean is a home from Spanish firm Spainville Inmobiliaria, which holds great architectural impact, without disturbing the natural course of the coast it lies on. Looking almost as though it was born out of the rock on which it has been built, the walls of the house almost seem to want to protect the delicate balance of inside and out. To take a tour inside and see the view as seen by its occupants, click here.

December: Safe House

Safe House, KWK Promes KWK Promes Houses
KWK Promes

KWK Promes
KWK Promes
KWK Promes

Last, but certainly not least, we arrive at December, and realise how fast this year has shot by. Designed to look like bunker is Safe House , a home designed by KWK Promes, and lies on the outskirts of Warsaw, Poland. A home like no other, Safe House can be completely closed up, allowing no penetrable accesses from the outside world. When opened up, the house is a beautiful mix of glass and concrete, allowing maximum access to the green surrounds. Curious to see the full project? Click the link here.

Again, thankyou for your support throughout the year, and we hope we can bring you even more enviable projects from around the world in 2015. Stay tuned!

A Roof-Raising Attic Conversion
Which of these 12 amazing properties was your favourite? Let us know in the comments below!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks