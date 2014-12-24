The 12 most luxurious villas of 2014

Slowly and surely we have come to the end of 2014, and like any self-respecting magazine, we have put together a “best of 2014”. As the title suggests, this is a list of the top 12 most revered villas this year on homify. From the Alps in Switzerland, through Germany and Spain, to the tropical waters of Brazil, these 12 luxury villas have that “wow” factor every luxury home seeks.

We at homify would like to thank you for your support over the past 12 months, and we wish you a very Merry Christmas, and all the best for the New Year. May 2015 be prosperous, and we hope you continue to follow us on our journey to give you an insight into the most opulent homes from around the world. So without further ado, let's see which homes made the cut.