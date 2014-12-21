Top 5 posts of the week: Unique chairs to rustic style homes

This week has been crazy, as we see the high streets and shopping centres overflowing with everyone trying to fit in the last of their Christmas shopping, Christmas parties, and trying to fit in everything at work before the year rounds out.
However, you, our readers, still took the time to read about our design inspiration ideas and tips. From garden ideas to rustic homes, let's see which articles made the top 5 for the last working week of 2014!
Chairs are often overlooked as an important piece of furniture, as larger pieces such as dining tables steal all the attention. We beg to differ, so we put together an ideabook featuring 10 of the wackiest chair designs we could find. Care to take a look? You can read all about them here.
Everybody loves a rustic home. They are cosy, comfy, and full of character. Want to find out how you can add a rustic touch in your home? Click here to find out.
No matter how big or small your garden is, you should think yourself lucky, and take full advantage of the space provided. Be it planter boxes, potted plants, or even green walls, these examples of utilising small garden spaces are sure to inspire. Want to see them again? Click here to read all about it.
As homes become more open-planned, the traditional notion and function of a kitchen has been redefined. More and more home owners are opting for kitchen islands, in the design of newly built or renovated kitchens. Want to see how these UK experts have designed kitchen islands? Click here to read the ideabook again.
Finally, our most popular article this week was our for our Christmas giveaway! You can win one of 10 Cacoons, or one of 5 Tentsile Treehouse tents! All you have to do is join our discussion on our forum! It's really that easy!
For the full rundown, click here. But hurry, entries close midnight tonight, so hop to it!