Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Top 5 posts of the week: Unique chairs to rustic style homes

James Rippon James Rippon
SHADOW CHAIR, Duffy London Duffy London KitchenTables & chairs
Loading admin actions …

This week has been crazy, as we see the high streets and shopping centres overflowing with everyone trying to fit in the last of their Christmas shopping, Christmas parties, and trying to fit in everything at work before the year rounds out.

However, you, our readers, still took the time to read about our design inspiration ideas and tips. From garden ideas to rustic homes, let's see which articles made the top 5 for the last working week of 2014!

10 unique chair designs

Stainless Steel Shadow Chair Duffy London KitchenTables & chairs
Duffy London

Stainless Steel Shadow Chair

Duffy London
Duffy London
Duffy London

Chairs are often overlooked as an important piece of furniture, as larger pieces such as dining tables steal all the attention. We beg to differ, so we put together an ideabook featuring 10 of the wackiest chair designs we could find. Care to take a look? You can read all about them here.

How do I create a rustic style home?

Les Jenemies JAMIE FALLA Rustic style kitchen
JAMIE FALLA

Les Jenemies

JAMIE FALLA
JAMIE FALLA
JAMIE FALLA

Everybody loves a rustic home. They are cosy, comfy, and full of character. Want to find out how you can add a rustic touch in your home? Click here to find out.

Small garden design ideas

NEW Living Wall Planter, Woolly Pocket Woolly Pocket
Woolly Pocket

NEW Living Wall Planter

Woolly Pocket
Woolly Pocket
Woolly Pocket

No matter how big or small your garden is, you should think yourself lucky, and take full advantage of the space provided. Be it planter boxes, potted plants, or even green walls, these examples of utilising small garden spaces are sure to inspire. Want to see them again? Click here to read all about it.

Kitchen islands

MR & MRS SAMUEL'S KITCHEN, Diane Berry Kitchens Diane Berry Kitchens Modern rooms
Diane Berry Kitchens

MR & MRS SAMUEL'S KITCHEN

Diane Berry Kitchens
Diane Berry Kitchens
Diane Berry Kitchens

As homes become more open-planned, the traditional notion and function of a kitchen has been redefined. More and more home owners are opting for kitchen islands, in the design of newly built or renovated kitchens. Want to see how these UK experts have designed kitchen islands? Click here to read the ideabook again.

The grand homify Christmas giveaway!

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Finally, our most popular article this week was our for our Christmas giveaway! You can win one of 10 Cacoons, or one of 5 Tentsile Treehouse tents! All you have to do is join our discussion on our forum! It's really that easy!

For the full rundown, click here. But hurry, entries close midnight tonight, so hop to it!

Open plan kitchens

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks