Kitchen renovation costs you may have overlooked

Planning a kitchen overhaul goes hand in hand with a planned budget, but the sherbet really hits the fan when those unexpected costs start piling up. It is estimated that one should put away about 10 – 15% of the entire budget for unpredictable expenses, which most of us fail to do.

The bad news is that additional costs, like plumbing or rewiring, sometimes only surface after the renovation has kicked off. And what about when even more unforeseen payments come knocking, such as parking for the contractors or those heaps and heaps of takeaway foods you’re forced to consume, seeing as you’re out of a functional kitchen?

To help eliminate those shocking surprises (that could very well put a damper on your excitement over your new kitchen), check out these ten costs you may have overlooked.