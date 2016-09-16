Making your home look grown-up and sophisticated

So, you’ve recently moved into your first place – what fun! Or it’s been years since you moved out of Mum and Dad’s house, but you’ve now made the decision to inject some serious sophistication into your space. Congratulations!

Regardless of your living situation, if you want some ‘mature’ style in your very own home, there is a list of actions that need to be taken – from certain wall art to the type of crockery you will stock in your kitchen cabinets.

And, as always, homify is here to help with our own set of stylish tips.

Let’s take it from the top!