11 straightforward tips to kick-start your home's garden

If you've made the decision to create a lovely garden but don't know where to start, then this is the Ideabook for you.
We've looked at what gardening professionals and landscapers pay the most attention to and from that, compiled a list of tips that, should you follow them, will see you creating the most wonderful outdoor space in no time at all.
Read on and see which elements you hadn't considered yet!
For more garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 17 Small And Inexpensive Garden Ideas For Your Home.