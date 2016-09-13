Your browser is out-of-date.

11 straightforward tips to kick-start your home's garden

homify GardenPlants & flowers
If you've made the decision to create a lovely garden but don't know where to start, then this is the Ideabook for you. 

We've looked at what gardening professionals and landscapers pay the most attention to and from that, compiled a list of tips that, should you follow them, will see you creating the most wonderful outdoor space in no time at all. 

Read on and see which elements you hadn't considered yet!

1. Don't buy expensive new garden items when you can simply recycle household things. These shutters make ideal wall panels!

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Rustic style garden
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

2. Choose the perfect place for you new garden. When we say this, we mean where the main body of your space, such as seating, will go

Introducing a Stunning and Decorative Garden: The Gallery Garden, Cool Gardens Landscaping Cool Gardens Landscaping Modern garden
Cool Gardens Landscaping

Introducing a Stunning and Decorative Garden: The Gallery Garden

3. Think about the climate where you live and the look you want to create before investing in any plants

homify GardenPlants & flowers
homify

4. Don't be afraid to get a little creative. In fact, save any pictures of cool garden ideas that you love and see if you can integrate them

Projeto para um carrinho de flores, Casa Nova Paisagismo Casa Nova Paisagismo Rustic style garden
Casa Nova Paisagismo

5. Consider where you will need your paths. Paving slabs aren't hard to lay so don't try to avoid paths just because they look like they might be tricky!

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining, Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Modern garden
Bestall &amp; Co Landscape Design Ltd

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining

6. Choose a style of seating that will complement and work within your garden space. Always look at the size of the area that you have to work with

Small back garden design homify Modern garden
homify

Small back garden design

7. A well placed water feature will never look bad, but be sure that you plan it properly and know how to look after it long-term

homify GardenSwim baths & ponds
homify

8. A heat source will be vital, especially in UK gardens so whether you opt for a patio heater, chiminea or a fire pit, be sure to invest in one!

'Armonie', Barbara Negretti - Garden design - Barbara Negretti - Garden design - Garden
Barbara Negretti —Garden design—

9. Your garden lighting can be as subtle and romantic, or bright and practical as you like. We always like fairy lights but you don't have to follow suit!

Watering can Light Garland ELLA JAMES GardenLighting
ELLA JAMES

Watering can Light Garland

10. When it comes to privacy, garden fences are key but you don't have to buy something monolithic and stark, unless you want to! There are a host of styles to choose from, so find something that works perfectly with your design scheme

Holzzäune, meingartenversand.de meingartenversand.de Classic style garden
meingartenversand.de

11. A final tip is to try and include something in your garden that will collect rainwater. Butts and containers are best and the water itself can then be used to nourish the garden

New build replica home set in conservation area, Des Ewing Residential Architects Des Ewing Residential Architects Classic style garden
Des Ewing Residential Architects

New build replica home set in conservation area

For more garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 17 Small And Inexpensive Garden Ideas For Your Home.

Which of these tips are you planning to try?

